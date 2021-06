Although CD Projekt Red have been hard at work patching Cyberpunk 2077 to get rid of bugs and crashes, some players are still left disappointed at the lack of any additional content. However, modders have been hard at work over the past few months. With WolvenKit, the premiere modding tool for The Witcher 3 recently adding in support for Cyberpunk 2077, the capabilities for modding has only been getting better. Even without WolvenKit though, there have been a wealth of amazing mods for PC players to get their hands on. These are 5 mods you should have installed for your next Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough.