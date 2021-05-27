Flash Flood Warning issued for Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Lyon County in east central Kansas Northeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 613 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alma, Eskridge, Alta Vista, Harveyville, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Volland and Keene. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 147 and 153. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov