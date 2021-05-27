Cancel
Lyon County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Lyon County in east central Kansas Northeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 613 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alma, Eskridge, Alta Vista, Harveyville, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Volland and Keene. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 147 and 153. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 715 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Neosho Rapids, Reading and Admire. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:20:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lyon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LYON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffey, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coffey; Lyon; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN COFFEY AND EAST CENTRAL LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Lebo, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Osage City, Lebo, Neosho Rapids, Reading, Olivet, Beto Junction and Melvern Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 139 and 157.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

WEATHER: National Weather Service issues flood warnings for local bodies of water Featured

Widespread flooding on area roadways and bodies of water has begun following continuous heavy rainfall through the overnight and morning hours Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading until Monday morning. As of 9 am Sunday the river was at 17.3 feet, just below the 19 ft flood stage. The river is expected to crest at 21.8 ft before dropping back below the flood stage later this evening. A second warning goes for the Salt Creek near Lyndon until Monday morning. Shortly after 9 am Sunday, the creek crested above the 10 ft flood stage and currently stands at 10.02 feet.
Lyon County, KSEmporia gazette.com

Funnel clouds lead to siren activation in Lyon County; areal flooding reported

Lyon County Emergency Communications Center activated tornado sirens in both Emporia and Olpe after multiple reports of possible tornadic south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. According to scanner traffic, drivers heading into the Emporia Travel Plaza reported seeing funnels clouds about five miles south of Emporia. The National Weather...
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Geary, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Geary; Wabaunsee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL GEARY AND SOUTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Volland, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alma and Volland.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

WEATHER: Lyon County explains siren policy after funnel cloud sighting near Plymouth, no warning from NWS Featured

A unique weather situation unfolded for residents of Emporia and southern Lyon County on Sunday. The spotting of a funnel near Plymouth by a Lyon County deputy prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound sirens for Emporia. However, the National Weather Service did not issue a warning for potential tornadic activity. Emergency Communications Director Roxanne Van Gundy says there are only three situations when dispatchers sound the sirens. Direct information from the National Weather Service is one. Visual confirmation from TV is another.
Emporia, KSKVOE

WEATHER: List of road closures continues to grow, more closures expected in coming days Featured

Barricades have been placed on several roadways in and around Emporia following heavy rainfall and flooding Sunday. Kansas Highway 99 is closed between Roads 180 and 240, or just north of Emporia. According to Lyon County Assistant Engineer Jim Brull, Road 250 north of Americus was closed at one time during the day. It was then reopened to one lane of traffic for a time before fully reopening shortly before 9 pm.
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Morris, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Morris; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR GEARY...SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ogden to 3 miles north of White City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Manhattan around 1000 PM CDT. Dwight around 1005 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 297 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Wabaunsee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 1015 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Wamego, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Belvue around 1025 PM CDT. St. Marys around 1030 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Wabaunsee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 1015 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Wamego, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Belvue around 1025 PM CDT. St. Marys around 1030 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas Northern Osage County in east central Kansas Northeastern Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1042 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Willard to 6 miles north of Allen, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Maple Hill, Harveyville, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 340 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 153 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH