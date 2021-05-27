Cancel
Social and Economic Impact of COVID-19: 2020

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic affected many socio-economic sectors bringing about disruptions on a global scale. This news release lists a number of indicators that were directly affected by this pandemic and illustrates how these figures developed up until the end of 2020. Social and Economic Impact of COVID-19: 2020. Overview of...

www.marketscreener.com
Public Healthbls.gov

Consumer Response to Economic Impact Payments during the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Role of Subjective Assessments of Well-Being: A View from the U.S. Using a Rapid Response Survey

COVID-19 has become a crisis that is impacting lives, economies, and ways of life around the world. Governments have responded with policies to support and protect their populations, businesses have closed or restricted access, and consumers have adapted as best as they could. Determining in the short-run how well these policies might be working and the socio-economic impact of the pandemic on individuals and households resulted in new data collection efforts worldwide and the greater use of rapid response surveys. This research reports one such effort in the United States (U.S.) to collect data using the Household Pulse Survey (HPS), with a focus on the use of government provided economic impact or stimulus payments by households. These payments were expected to have maximum and immediate impacts. Results reveal that household were most likely to use their economic impact payments to pay off debt as opposed to meeting their spending needs. Respondents who report lower levels of subjective well-being are more likely to use the stimulus payment to "mostly pay off debt" The probability of using the stimulus payment to "mostly pay off debt" increases as subjective assessments of well-being worsen. This research is one of the earliest to examine the role subjective assessments of well-being play in determining consumer response to receipt of economic impact payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India said to plan COVID-19 economic stimulus package - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - India is preparing an economic stimulus package for the sectors worst affected by COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies, Bloomberg reported. The...
Businesscryptofinancialtimes.com

The economic ripple effects of Covid-19 lockdown on inf…

When hard lockdown shut down informal traders, tens of thousands of people were left without an income. Recovery has been hard as food prices have risen and many of their clients are also now without an income. This is one woman’s story. Dr Marc Wegerif is a lecturer in Development...
Businesstrade.gov

COVID-19 Economic Recovery: An Important Moment Arrives for U.S. Exporters

Eak Gautam and Ian Saccomanno are International Economists in the Office of Trade and Economic Analysis. This post contains external links. Please review our external linking policy. Across the globe, businesses of every shape and size are reopening doors and welcoming back customers. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies and industries everywhere,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Swiss accelerate economic re-opening as COVID-19 infections wane

Switzerland will allow larger private indoor and outdoor gatherings than originally planned starting on Monday, the government said, as rising vaccinations and falling COVID-19 infections prompt the nation to accelerate its economic re-opening. The government said on Wednesday that the improving epidemiological situation would allow for private gatherings of 30...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Canadian Economic Recovery Hits Snag in April Amid COVID-19 Surge

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's economy likely contracted in April, the first decline in a year, due to widespread lockdowns amid a third wave of coronavirus infections, slowing the country's march toward recovery, data showed on Tuesday. In a preliminary estimate, Statistics Canada said the economy contracted 0.8% in April. By...
BusinessThe Guardian

The world’s economic recovery from Covid-19 looks likely to be uneven

After the most severe global recession in decades, private and official forecasters are increasingly optimistic that world output will recover strongly this year and thereafter. But the coming expansion will be unevenly distributed, both across and within economies. Whether the recovery is V-shaped (a strong return to above-potential growth), U-shaped (a more anemic version of the V) or W-shaped (a double-dip recession) will depend on several factors across different economies and regions.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cambodia draws up plan for post-COVID-19 economic recovery

PHNOM PENH, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that the Southeast Asian country has been drawing up a three-year plan for post-COVID-19 economic recovery. Delivering a speech at the 26th International Conference on "The Future of Asia" via video conference held recently, Hun Sen...
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

6 ways to ensure a fair and inclusive economic recovery from COVID-19

Experts brought together by the World Economic Forum outline six paths to a fairer society. Creating well-paid jobs in the new economy will help reduce inequality. Greater alignment is needed between employers and educators, to equip students with skills for the new economy. Governments must also control emerging risks on...
Public Healthinvesting.com

British employers call for economic transformation after COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) -British employers called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday to overhaul regulation and tax rules to help them meet the challenges of Brexit, the post-pandemic recovery and preparing for a net-zero carbon economy. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said 2021 should be a turning point for...
MarketsMiddletown Press

North Dakota's economic outlook improves as COVID-19 wanes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A new quarterly report shows North Dakota’s economic outlook is improving as the coronavirus pandemic begins to wane. The second-quarter outlook from North Dakota State University shows a growing labor force, an increase in gross state product and steady total tax collections, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Businessnewsismybusiness.com

Puerto Rican businesses, consumers ‘optimistic’ on economic recovery post COVID-19

The word “optimism” was repeated a number of times during the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce’s presentation of the 2021 studies establishing the level of confidence by local entrepreneurs and consumers. In both cases, the research concluded that there are high expectations for improved economic conditions moving forward. While economic...
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Startup Bludot Tackles Economic Development Amid COVID-19

With a staff of two, Kwame Reed, the economic development director for Antioch, Calif., had his hands full in the best of times. But right as the pandemic hit last year — a period that would also bring significant civil and racial unrest — Reed made a bet on new software from Bludot Technologies, a Silicon Valley gov tech startup.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

COVID-19 and dynamics of environmental awareness, sustainable consumption and social responsibility in Malaysia

Environ Sci Pollut Res Int. 2021 May 28. doi: 10.1007/s11356-021-14612-z. Online ahead of print. Despite a profound evidence of the human unsustainable behaviours’ impact on the environment, stark disparities prevail on this narrative especially in the context of the current epidemiological situation ushered by the COVID-19. The ongoing pandemic is a global public health concern due to its sagacious impacts on environmental sustainability, social responsibility and people’s quality of life. This study primarily focuses on analysing the impact of COVID-19 (COV) on the environmental awareness (EA), sustainable consumption (SC) and social responsibility (SR). Additionally, we aspire to investigate the impact of demographics of generations and religion on the proposed nexus in this study. The data was collected from 700 participants of different age groups and religious backgrounds in Malaysia, and structural equation modelling (SEM) was used to analyse this data and test the hypotheses. The findings indicate that COVID-19 has a significantly positive impact on EA, SC and SR, and the generations and religiosity moderate the relationship between COVID-19 and its impact on sustainable behaviours. This study contributes to analyse the difference in the perception of EA, SC and SR among the people that eventually will stimulate the scientific reasoning among the governments, policymakers and scientists to develop a holistic framework to combat unprecedented event such as COVID-19 and ensure the authentication of sustainable environment and exceptional quality of life. The policymakers in Malaysia may use the findings of this study to inspect the social and environmental aspects of the people during the transformation events.
KidsHuman Rights Watch

Covid-19's Impact on Children's Rights

(New York, May 26, 2021) – The unprecedented economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, together with school closures and inadequate government assistance, is pushing children into exploitative and dangerous child labor, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today in advance of the World Day against Child Labor on June 12, 2021. Governments and donors should prioritize cash allowances to families to protect children’s rights and enable families to maintain an adequate standard of living without resorting to child labor.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Survey launched to gauge Covid-19 impact

May 31—A NEW survey that asks key questions to business owners regarding the economic impact of Covid-19 has been launched by Bahrain's premier business association. The study, initiated by the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), seeks to collect feedback from the business community on how long they see themselves sustaining operations and the challenges they face, such as non-payment of wages or lay-offs in the coming period .
Charitiesperfumerflavorist.com

Givaudan Supports COVID-19 Impacted Countries

Givaudan has announced that it will provide additional support to countries most severely affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in 2021 through its COVID-19 Communities Fund. Since the fund was created in March 2020, Givaudan has donated over CHF 1 million to help close to 100,000 people in 137 communities...