Increasing your agency’s level should be your top priority in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. The more powerful your agency becomes, the more assignments you can complete, which gives you access to more gear and training equipment to make your heroes powerful. When a new hero arrives to your roster, it makes increasing their level even faster, ensuring they’re at an optimized level to become an asset. While main quests are the best way to do this, you won’t always have energy to conduct them and relying on them to level up all the time hinders your progress.