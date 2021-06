LEE COUNTY – The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of multiple Keokuk and Fort Madison residents on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Kenneth Howell, 59, of Keokuk, was arrested on May 6th, at his residence in the 1100 Block of Concert St. in Keokuk. Howell is charged with delivery of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine 2nd or Subsequent Offense a Class B felony; possession with Intent to feliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine 2nd or Subsequent Offense a Class C felony; drug tax stamp violation a Class D felony; maintaining a drug house, an aggravated misdemeanor, unlawful possession of prescription pills a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.