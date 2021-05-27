Cancel
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX close to 1600 launched Starlinks

By Chris Forrester
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26th saw SpaceX launch another 60 of its Starlink satellites. This means that there are almost 1600 working Starlinks either orbiting or being moved to their target positions. In total Starlink has orbited 1737 satellites although some were test craft and others have failed and been deorbited. The Starlink...

