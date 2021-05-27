SpaceX close to 1600 launched Starlinks

SpaceX plans to launch the first all-civilian crew to orbit Earth aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft in Autumn this year. The Inspiration4 mission aims to inspire the public to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. One of the crewmembers, Hayley Arceneaux, is a pediatric cancer survivor who now works as a physician assistant in the St. Jude’s oncology unit. She will be medical chief during the Inspiration4 space tour. “Inspiration4’s goal is to inspire humanity to support St. Jude here on Earth while also seeing new possibilities for human spaceflight,” said Shift4Payments founder Jared Isaacman, who funded the civilian mission and will serve as commander. “Each of these outstanding crew members embodies the best of humanity, and I am humbled to lead them on this historic and purposeful mission and the adventure of a lifetime,” he said.