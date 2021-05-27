SpaceX close to 1600 launched Starlinks

Loading video... Caption Falcon 9 launch and booster landing: The International Monitoring System infrasound station in Bermuda recorded infrasound from the launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on 7 January 2020. The sound has been sped up 250 times to make it audible to humans. The research team detected both the takeoff of the rocket and the successful landing of the reusable first stage on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Top panel shows how the direction of the sound shifts as the rocket passed Bermuda, and gives clues to the different launch phases (southwest: take-off at the spaceport, west: landing platform, which was located nearer to the station). Modified from figures published in the research article "1001 Rocket Launches for Space Missions and Their Infrasonic Signature" in AGU's journal Geophysical Research Letters. https://doi.org/10.1029/2020GL092262 Credit Patrick Hupe and Christoph Pilger, German Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources Usage Restrictions include credit.