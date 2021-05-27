Cancel
Society

Helping People Find the Light at the End of the Tunnel

By Shahbaz Ahmed
goodmenproject.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Even though tech-powered solutions do make lives simple they leave many other critical issues unaddressed even today. Breaking free from the stereotypical mindset being one of them. The world has still not been able to step out of its stereotypical mindset. It does need tech professionals and inventors, but it also needs thought leaders who can help the world come out of a dark age. Despite living in a digital era, people are in need of an individual who can guide them and help them find the light at the end of the tunnel.

goodmenproject.com
Societygoodmenproject.com

What Helps People Change? Grappling

Good Men Project (GMP): When we first heard the name of your book “Grappling: From Fragile to Agile”, it immediately struck a chord. You had us at “grappling” — because that is what we see so many men today doing. They are really struggling with how to understand their privilege, and how admitting to the role they have played in white supremacists systems means that they have to not only rethink their identity, but actually do something to change the systems. Can you tell us how you came up with the title Grappling?
ReligionBrunswick News

God speaks in many ways and to many people

Does God speak to people who do not believe in Him?. Dear U.S.: God speaks in many ways and to many people. God speaks to us in nature. When He created the heavens and the earth, He gave us an incredible, complex, beautiful, and orderly universe. “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made” (Romans 1:20).
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

A day of vaccines in CNY: Kelly and Walter Kirkedy hope for “a light at the end of the tunnel”

The Kirkedy family typically travels to Denmark every summer to visit their family. But for the past two years, they’ve had to stay home as a result of the pandemic. “We certainly didn’t think a year ago that we’d still be wearing masks and worrying about the surge going up yet again,” said Kelly Kirkedy, whose husband and son, Walter Kirkedy, have dual citizenship in Denmark.
Homelesseugeneweekly.com

Solve Homelessness By Helping People

Homelessness is dear to my heart. I have been homeless a number of times. I have faced the fact that the government is not going to help solve the problem. It is going to be up to the churches and the community. I know it sounds a little strange. What if a church group or individual “adopted” a homeless person and walked them through the process of being ready for housing? Say, for instance, someone needs to get a copy of their birth certificate so they can get a driver license. How much would that cost? A church could take up a collection.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Follow Your Arrow, ‘People Of The First Light’

Follow your arrow. Mashpee Wampanoag–People of the First Light: Follow Your Arrow. Creator, Great Spirit, Dear Lord Jesus, Jehovah, many blessings. Look kindly upon the whole human family and take away rude statements, provide respect for all. Our Election is Honorable Beyond the Rainbow. We Mashpee Wampanoag “People of the...
HomelessPosted by
San José Spotlight

Eckhart: People with lived experience can help end homelessness

You may have noticed that I have been away for a short period. And during my time away recovering from a mishap, I was able to take a little time to look at how we as a community act toward the homeless population. I recognize some neighborhoods reach out and I’ve seen groups of people... The post Eckhart: People with lived experience can help end homelessness appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Mental HealthHigh Point Enterprise

End the stigma on seeking help

As we look back on May Is Mental Health Awareness Month, there are things we need to revisit. For one thing, mental health is inclusive of our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. It’s our brain’s health and it affects the essence of who we are as people.
Mental Healthfranklincounty.news

How grief programs help people

It’s a Thursday afternoon and a group of strangers have gathered to talk about something personal, painful, and raw. I ask the group to share why they have decided to attend today. Nearly every response suggests a yearning to be understood; to be in the company of others who “get it.” As we close our first meeting, it feels as though the walls of the room have released a collective sigh; the type when you hadn’t realized you’d been holding your breath.
bryanhealth.com

Youth in Crisis Finds Help at Bryan

Mental health issues and suicide are on the rise among Nebraska’s young people. Indeed, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among teens and young adults. “We can clearly see that many of our young people are experiencing serious mental health crisis situations," says Dave Miers, PhD, LIPC, Bryan counseling and program development manager. "Treating youth in crisis, including those who are suicidal, is therefore an essential part of what we do at Bryan’s youth mental health services.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Program helps people find ‘a place to call home’

California MENTOR, focused on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities build increasingly rich, independent lives, is seeking home providers, aka mentors, to get involved with its program. “What we do is find caring people in the community to provide homes, just like foster care, for adults with developmental and...
Kidsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Helping kids find hobbies

Much like adults can benefit from participating in hobbies, children can reap rewards from engaging in hobbies. According to the Child Development Institute, hobbies give children a chance to express themselves. The CDI also notes that hobbies can play an important role in children’s self-discovery and boost their self-esteem. Some children may discover hobbies on their own, requiring little if any assistance on the part of their parents. For example, some kids may display an interest in music that parents, even those with no such musical inclination, can foster by purchasing certain instruments. But some children may need a little more prompting, and parents of such boys and girls can take certain steps to help their youngsters find rewarding hobbies.
Businesslincolnshireworld.com

Helping hundreds of Gainsborough people find work

Riverside Training, based in Market Street, Gainsborough, has landed a new contract and will deliver part of the government’s new Restart programme as a partner to provider Jobs 22. Riverside Training will help 434 people on their journeys towards new careers over the course of the next four years as...
Columbia, SCColumbia Star

Flowers at the End of the Tunnel

When Lady Bird Johnson first expressed the sentiment “Where flowers bloom so does hope,” she was referring to her visitations to poor neighborhoods during the war on poverty. But she also believed humans need to be surrounded with the beauty of flowers in everyday life, hence, she founded The Wildflower Center at the University of Texas in 1997.
AgricultureRomesentinel.com

Dairy of Distinction program helps shine light on industry

June is National Dairy Month. First introduced to consumers as National Milk Month back in 1937 as a way to promote and encourage milk consumption during times of peak supply, National Dairy Month still resonates with consumers and serves as an annual tradition to celebrate the wide variety of contributions from our local dairy industry, according to a release by the New York Dairy of Distinction Program.
California StateSFGate

California gave people the 'right' to be homeless - but little help finding homes

In late March, I joined demonstrators to protest the Los Angeles Police Department's clearing of a large homeless encampment in the Echo Park neighborhood. City officials posted notices 24 hours in advance that the area would be closed for repairs - a jarring euphemism for the dispersal of people the city finds undesirable. Police arrested 180 protesters who refused orders to leave, and the encampment was ultimately uprooted. Democratic City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said that more than 200 camp residents were moved indoors, but some reported feeling tricked into taking temporary hotel placements that soon expired, and others simply decided to camp elsewhere.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

House Call: Finding the Light of Your Life

Welcome to the extended version of my weekly newsletter, House Call (and if you aren’t subscribed, what are you waiting for?). This is where I spend some time pondering a theme, answering a question, and helping you shop smarter, or at least be inspired by something new. Reach out if you ever need recommendations—I'm happy to search the internet for the most specific furnishings, decor, and knickknacks.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: People helping out in emergencies

Recently, I suffered a major accident and now understand why people send thank you letters to the Tulsa World. I prayerfully thank people who helped me. Those people include employees at Burgundy Place and my son, Steve, and friends and relatives. And, what would we do without emergency medical teams?