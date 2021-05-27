Helping People Find the Light at the End of the Tunnel
— Even though tech-powered solutions do make lives simple they leave many other critical issues unaddressed even today. Breaking free from the stereotypical mindset being one of them. The world has still not been able to step out of its stereotypical mindset. It does need tech professionals and inventors, but it also needs thought leaders who can help the world come out of a dark age. Despite living in a digital era, people are in need of an individual who can guide them and help them find the light at the end of the tunnel.goodmenproject.com