If you've ordered from a food delivery app, chances are, you've encountered a ghost kitchen and didn't even know it. You might've used a delivery app to order from one of your favorite chains or a nondescript restaurant selling chicken wings. The term "ghost kitchen" or "cloud kitchen" describes commercial kitchens designed to make food only for delivery. You won't find seating, a host, or even bathrooms. Delivery-only isn't a new concept since many restaurants like pizza places have capitalized on this model for decades. That said, the growth of apps like Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash and the global shutdown changed the way people eat out.