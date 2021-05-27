Cancel
QMicroPlus-210W – Arm router and Intel NAS in one device with Qualcomm IPQ4019 & Celeron J4125

By Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
cnx-software.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQNAP QMiroPlus-210W is an unusual networked storage device that’s acting both as a 2.5GbE & WiFI 6 router and NAS combining Qualcomm IPQ4019 Arm SoC for the router functions, and an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core Gemini Lake processor for the NAS functions. Usually, you’d get the choice of either an...

www.cnx-software.com
