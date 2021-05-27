24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 34,620 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 13,766.75. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.09% to 4,207.71. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,264,560 cases with around 594,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,175,040 cases and 331,890 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,545,550 COVID-19 cases with 462,790 deaths. In total, there were at least 170,749,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,550,970 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.