24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 82% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire a Alabama refinery and related logistics assets.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 34.4% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced publication of clinical data regarding the long-term use of Qtrypta for the treatment of acute migraine in The Journal of Headache and Pain.
  • 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares rose 26% to $5.44 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 25.8% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 10% on Wednesday.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares rose 17.2% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 17.2% to $10.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday. The company recently appointed Brock Pierce to its advisory board.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 14.5% to $52.39 in pre-market trading. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology disclosed that the US Food and Drug Administration granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) rose 12.5% to $18.70 in pre-market trading. Organogenesis will replace Crocs in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, June 2.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) rose 11.6% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced completion of patient enrollment in Phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating TMB-001 in congenital ichthyosis.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 11% to $2.93 in pre-market trading. Ault Global recently reported Q1 results.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 9.7% to $18.03 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 9.7% to $5.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 8.9% to $13.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares rose 6.7% to $7.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 58% on Wednesday. Lizhi is expected to report Q1 results on June 1.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 5.9% to $8.11 in pre-market trading. Ocugen said late Wednesday it plans to submit an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for Covaxin to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in June.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares rose 5% to $1.48 in pre-market trading.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 4.9% to $9.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) shares fell 12.2% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of upsized $30 million underwritten public offering.
  • Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) shares fell 10% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after jumping around 22% on Wednesday. The company recently announced that the VAL-083 treatment arm in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research registrational Phase 2/3 trial for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) has been activated.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 5.5% to $18.50 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment surged over 19% on Wednesday amid continued speculative retail trading in the name..
  • Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) fell 4.4% to $8.60 in pre-market trading. Larimar Therapeutics shares dropped 33% on Wednesday after the company reported an FDA clinical hold on CTI-1601 clinical program and that the company will not be closing a previously announced private placement financing.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 4.4% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. Creative Realities recently reported Q1 results.
  • Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) fell 4.4% to $225.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings and issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 4% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. Sinovant Sciences and Nabriva Therapeutics recently disclosed topline results from Phase 3 trial of lefamulin in Chinese adults with community acquired bacterial pneumonia.
