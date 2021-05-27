Prevent Blindness to Host Tenth Annual Focus on Eye Health National Summit as Two-Day Virtual Event
(PRESS RELEASE) CHICAGO, IL — Prevent Blindness, the nation’s oldest volunteer eye health and safety organization, will host the 10th annual Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health National Summit, on July 14-15, 2021. As with last year, the summit will be held as an interactive virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Summit will include a variety of presentations related to the theme, “Our Changing Vision.”invisionmag.com