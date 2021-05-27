Cancel
Arizona State

Federal Gov’t OKs Arizona Betting Bill, Tribal Compacts Amended

By Chris Altman
wsn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Department of the Interior approved compact amendments. Regulations from AZ Department of Gaming to Follow. Arizona’s sports betting agreements are now official, as the federal government agreed to changes to the state’s compact with tribes in the area. Now, all that’s left is for rules to be finalized and the overseeing responsibilities of the AZ Dept. of Gaming to begin, with the full expectation that NFL bets will be available to Arizona by the time the season starts in September.

www.wsn.com
