PPP has provided nearly $800 billion to small businesses and nonprofits across nation, fueling economy by supporting over 8.5 million small businesses and nonprofits. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the following statement on the closure of the Paycheck Protection Program to new loan guaranty applications, which has provided over $798 billion in economic relief to small businesses and nonprofits across the nation, “keeping employees employed and helping businesses come back stronger than ever.” The SBA office of capital access notified PPP-participating lenders that, at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 29, the portal would close: