Following 15 months without on-campus recruiting visits being allowed because of the pandemic rules, Tuesday marks the first day that prospects will be allowed to meet in person with college coaches for what promises to be a very, very busy 30 days for Coach Bryan Harsin and his staff with players coming in from all over the country. Local offensive tackle Eston Harris is expected to be one of the first players on campus as are Montgomery defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry and big Qae’shon Sapp from Lee County, Georgia.