American Horror Story Season 10: Release Date On FX, All The News You Need To Know

By Alisha Mallick
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer and fall seasons of American Horror Story and its latest anthology spinoff will culminate in a terrifying finale. Before Season 9 had aired, FX had officially renewed American Horror Story for Season 10. In 2018, the critically acclaimed horror anthology series was renewed for a tenth season, and...

TV Series/Film

‘American Horror Stories’ Trailer Teases the Creepy, Bite-Sized Version of ‘American Horror Story’

The American Horror Story brand is growing with American Horror Stories. This new series is kind of like the American Horror Story version of Tales From the Crypt, or Creepshow, or Tales From the Darkside, or – well, you get the point. Rather than telling one story across a season, American Horror Stories will have a new story every episode, and that’s the type of premise that has a lot of promise. A new American Horror Stories teaser has arrived, hinting at the nightmares to come.
TV SeriesPocket-lint.com

Lupin Part 2: Release date, plot and everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - One of the great things about modern streaming is that you can find hit titles from other regions - and Lupin is the sleeper hit that's taking Netflix by storm. The series focuses on Omar Sy's Assane Diop, and his intriguing adventures as Lupin - based around Maurice...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Crime Story Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About Impeachment

In late 1990s American politics — and pop culture, really — there were few stories that gripped the nation quite like the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal. Whether it was on 24-hour news channels, the topic of one late night talk show opening monologue after another, or in the various books, magazines, and made-for-TV movies, there was no escape from never-ending saga of then-President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky. That story, and all its characters, will soon become the focus of American Crime Story Season 3.
MoviesVulture

Sarah Paulson Says Filming Roanoke Was Her Personal American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy, you heard nothing. Whether you’re a pencil-pusher, barista, or Emmy Award–winning actress, sometimes you gotta complain about your boss. And for Sarah Paulson, that outlet just happened to be The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. The actress, who has starred in eight of the nine seasons of the American Horror Story anthology series, is a longtime Ryan Murphy acolyte, having also starred in Nip/Tuck, Ratched, and The People v. O.J. Simpson. But she says that filming the sixth season of American Horror Story, titled Roanoke, left her “underwhelmed.” “I just don’t care about this season at all,” Paulson told the podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.” Paulson played a British actor starring in a true-crime series about a haunted house in the 2016 season, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Kathy Bates, and Chaz Bono. “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience, because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” Paulson continued. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.’”
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

American Horror Stories poster hints at Murder House connection

Ryan Murphy's upcoming spin-off American Horror Stories, based on his main anthology series, dropped a new poster featuring some major fan-baiting. FX shared the poster ahead of dropping the season on the network later this summer. The creepy black latex suit a nod to season one, Murder House. Evan Peters' Tate Langdon, who originally donned the suit, has already been spotted on set, so it's not out of the question he'll make an appearance. Based on the poster which features the outline of a woman, his role might not be a reprisal.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘American Horror Stories’ Poster Is “Head-Scratching”

American Horror Stories debuts on FX on Hulu in a few weeks–and it would appear the infamous Rubber Man (Woman?) will return in some form. At least that’s what it looks like, judging from an eerie poster executive producer Ryan Murphy unveiled this week, as reported by comicbook.com. Check out the poster for yourself on this very page.
TV SeriesCollider

‘American Horror Stories’ Teaser Trailer Hints at the Horrors to Come in New Anthology

The first teaser trailer for American Horror Stories, the spinoff of Ryan Murphy's popular horror series, has made its horrifying debut. This quick teaser hints at some of the horrors that we can expect from the new anthology series. This trailer features quite a bit of imagery reminiscent of the first season of American Horror Story. We follow a woman in latex who ends up entering a house that looks suspiciously like the Murder House that was prominent in the show's debut season. Once inside the house, we see several doorways and hallways full of horrors. There is a multi-armed creature climbing on the ceiling, a disturbing-looking operating room, disconcerting baby cries, and a weird guy running down a hallway with what looks to be an ax. Classic Murphy!
TV & Videoshorrornewsnetwork.net

First Trailer Unveiled For ‘American Horror Stories’

Well, leave it to Ryan Murphy to keep the hits coming!. It was just this morning that Horror News Network revealed the newest poster for Murphy’s American Horror Story spinoff, and now he has dropped an especially eerie trailer for the anthology series debuting on FX on Hulu July 15, as reported by collider.com.
TV & Videoswmagazine.com

American Horror Stories Trailer:Ryan Murphy’s Episodic Spinoff is Almost Here

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story is entering its tenth season, and has chilled us to the bone the entire time. The anthology show’s format — a new story each season — has also proven to be an excellent breeding ground for new acting talent. It has featured up-and-coming screen talent like Finn Witrock and Zach Villa, while reimagining established stars in eerie roles, like Kathy Bates and Macaulay Culkin. Now, Ryan is debuting a new AHS sister series with a more timely premise: American Horror Stories, which is episodic rather than seasonal in nature — and the trailer looks absolutely sinister.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Ozark Season 4 Release Date on Netflix Cast Plot and Trailer Announcement!

Ozark Season 4 Updates: Netflix is on the way to conclude an enlarged last season. There is no chance for the financial action task force Byrde household on Ozark. The Netflix crime thriller regarding a Chicago family pushed to go to the Missouri Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican corporation, that features Laura Linney and Jason Bateman, outstretched to great extent accompanying its all the better season three that collected 18 Emmy designations in the year 2020, involving one of which Julia Garner made for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama sequence. In the meantime, it nearly took a year and a half for the drama to lead on its second hire purchase, assuming all of the amazing bits and that last killing moment of the season, admirers have been waiting a lot for Ozark Season 4.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Superman and Lois Episode 10 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Where to Watch, Teasers, Previews, News and Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Superman & Lois continues to rattle the Arrowverse with the revelations it brings to the table and it seems that something going on is making way for doors of possibilities to open, and Episode 10 is about to arrive with more so have your countdown set with the release date and time, and check out the latest teasers and previews for the series.
Moviesepicstream.com

When is Transformers 7 Coming Out: Release Date, Updates, News and Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Transformers definitely laid down a solid groundwork of its name making an empire of a franchise from toys to cartoon shows to films to spinoffs. Currently holding the spot as 13th highest-grossing film series, a lot are excited for what comes next for the title. A Transformers 7 film was previously announced but it remained silent for quite some time now, so, here are the news and updates about everything you need to know about it plus when would the release date be.
Moviesleedaily.com

Wish Dragon: Trailer, Release Date, Everything you need to know about

Wish Dragon is an extremely amusing story in which a young boy Din wishes to reunite with his best friend of childhood. Wish Dragon is an American-Chinese animated film that goes around the journey of Disney’s blue genie and Din, an innocent boy, who always had fewer resources, his ambitions always had bounds and limits. He never dreamt of much in his life. Later he gets a magical teapot and the story rotates around a cynical but all-powerful ‘a genie- a wish-granting dragon. The dramatic film is written and directed by Chris Appelhans. It seems like Aladdin knocked off, but this animated tale transports more than what is expected. So, let’s check how interesting it actually is.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Sarah Paulson interview: ‘Ratched’

Emmy winner Sarah Paulson took on one of the most iconic roles in movie history this season in “Ratched,” a prequel series to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” that follows Nurse Mildred Ratched. While this marks the latest in Paulson’s collaborations with mega-producer Ryan Murphy, it is also new territory for her, as she will be playing the character over the course of multiple seasons as opposed to just one. The actress is still a little bit surprised at herself for agreeing to the role. “What moron wants to take on a role played by a great actress who won an Oscar for the performance, and you think, ‘Yeah, I’ll take a crack at that?'” quips Paulson in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “That’s just some kind of dope on a rope, but that apparently is me.” Watch the video webchat above.