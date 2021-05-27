Knoxville Baseball Splits At Davis County, Softball Falls In SCC Opener

The Knoxville Baseball Squad split with Davis County on Wednesday night, winning game one 6-2 and falling 14-4 in five innings in the nightcap. Game one was highlighted by pitcher Beau Leisure’s 14 strikeouts including striking out the side in the 2nd inning on nine pitches, he then helped his own cause in the 5th with a two RBI double. Game two was a completely different story. Even though Knoxville collected seven hits to Davis County’s six, the Panthers still fell 14-4. The Panthers got things moving in the first inning when Evan Eck singled, scoring one run. Knoxville plated three in the first and one more in the second to take a 4-2 lead into the 3rd. But six Mustang runs in their half of 3rd plus six more in the 5th sent fans home for the night. Mike Hudson allowed two hits and eight runs over 2 2/3 innings, striking out two. Knoxville is now 3-2 and started South Central Conference play at 1-1on the season and will travel to Pella on Friday, a game you can hear on KNIA and KRLS at 7:30. Meanwhile next door to the baseball field the Knoxville Softball Squad fell to Davis County 7-3 in its South Central Conference opener. The Panthers fall to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Knoxville will host Newton tomorrow.