Safilo Builds on Its Partnership with Evonik to Introduce Trogamid Mycx Eco in Lenses

By Press Releases
invisionmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) PADUA — Safilo, a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of eyewear, is building on its 20-year partnership with specialty chemicals world leader Evonik to use its newest high-quality material TROGAMID myCX eCO for premium sun lenses. This innovative, transparent polyamide will enable Safilo to increase the sustainability of its products across its wide brand portfolio.

invisionmag.com
