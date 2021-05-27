Safilo Builds on Its Partnership with Evonik to Introduce Trogamid Mycx Eco in Lenses
(PRESS RELEASE) PADUA — Safilo, a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of eyewear, is building on its 20-year partnership with specialty chemicals world leader Evonik to use its newest high-quality material TROGAMID myCX eCO for premium sun lenses. This innovative, transparent polyamide will enable Safilo to increase the sustainability of its products across its wide brand portfolio.invisionmag.com