Safilo Builds on Its Partnership with Evonik to Introduce Trogamid Mycx Eco in Lenses

The development of the token bridge for the Coinsilium-backed NFT marketplace will help boost the interoperability of the entire innovation. Nifty Labs Limited, a Gibraltar-based blockchain development startup has entered into a partnership with Indorse Pte. Ltd to develop a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace built on the RSK Blockchain which is secured by the Bitcoin network. According to an official release by Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN), the parent company of Nifty Labs, the project to create ‘NFT on Bitcoin’ has kickstarted with the timeline for the marketplace development scheduled for 6 months.