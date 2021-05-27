PCM Baseball and Softball sweep Nevada

PCM welcomed Nevada Wednesday night, with the baseball team defeating Nevada 12-0 in five innings and the softball team taking down the Cubs 15-14. Beau Webb got the nod on the mound for the Mustangs and threw a gem, allowing just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts in five innings of work. The PCM bats came alive in this game as they scored 10 runs in the first 3 innings. Durant Van Dyke had a three-run homer to lead the balanced offensive attack. Cade Lindsay had a double with 2 RBIs and Zeb Padgett added two RBIs in the blowout victory.