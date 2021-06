Current treatment limitations in inflammatory bowel disease and the rationale for earlier initiation and use of newer therapies to manage pediatric and adult patients. Stephen Hanauer, MD: One of the issues has been that there does appear to be a therapeutic ceiling with all our agents. We’re seeing about 40% to 60% clinical remissions along those lines, depending on where these drugs are positioned. Both of us have been very aggressive about trying to get these drugs earlier in the course to prevent complications. If you look in the clinical trials with ustekinumab or vedolizumab, the average duration of Crohn disease is 10 years. Patients with 10 years of disease are already developing the problems that we’re trying to prevent. One of the things that I would like to focus on in the future is earlier intervention with these highly effective therapies that we’ve been discussing. What other unmet needs do you see in the pediatric and adult populations for IBD [inflammatory bowel disease]?