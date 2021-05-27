Eagles Dominate Regional Girls Soccer Opener Against Knoxville
Pella Christian used timely scoring to push by Knoxville in the Class 1A Regional Girls Soccer opener, which a 3-0 win for the home team Eagles Wednesday evening. Eagles Head Coach Mike Buchheit says his team had an 8-5 shots-on-goal advantage and scored twice on corner kicks. Sophomore Joslyn Terpstra scored once during field play in the 17th minute, and finished the team’s third tally unassisted in the final minutes from the corner, to give her 14 goals on the season. She assisted Ellie Brouwer in the 2nd goal of the evening, which was headed in.www.kniakrls.com