Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How to Calm Your Anxiety at Night

clevelandclinic.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s bedtime, and not a creature is stirring… except for your racing mind, that is. Why is it that even after a relatively anxiety-free day, our minds sometimes go into overdrive when our heads hit the pillow?

health.clevelandclinic.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Bedtime#Overdrive#Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
KidsParents Magazine

How to Help Kids Deal with Social Anxiety

Does your child feel extremely uncomfortable in social settings? You might assume they're simply more reserved than other kids. But while it's completely normal to feel self-conscious sometimes, like when speaking in front of the class, excessive shyness could actually indicate social anxiety disorder. According to Keita Franklin, Ph.D., Chief...
New York City, NYabc7ny.com

How to cope with 'reopening anxiety' as restrictions are lifted

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Whether it's returning to the office, sitting on a crowded train or trying to decipher mask guidelines, so-called "reopening anxiety" is real. The stress is impacting people who typically take things in stride. It's all especially poignant during this Mental Health Awareness Month. It's the...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Optimally Deal With the Anxiety of in-Between Times

We're living in an liminal time. It's not the Before Times. It's not the After Times. It's the In-Between Times. While we wait for life to unfold naturally, the Before Times can seep back in, bringing with it a host of issues we'd buried beneath the surface. It can help...
Relationship Advicegitconnected.com

How to Deal with Inevitable Anxiety Bugs as a Junior

All this can happen, torment you, and ruin your career. Are you under constant fear of breaking something? Do you feel the work pressure? Do you need help, but you don’t want to bug people?. Here are the tips to deal with these problems. The first lines you code are...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

5 Ways Anxiety Impacts Your Ability To Make Good Decisions

Life is full of choices that have to be made. It’s not always easy to weigh options and make a definitive decision, but it has to be done. For the average person, this is already a tough job. But for those with anxiety, it can feel almost impossible to make good decisions.
Mental HealthHealthline

The 10 Best Supplements for Managing Your Anxiety

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. A quick look at the best supplements for managing your anxiety. Anxiety is a common mental health condition. In fact, over 33% of...
Mental HealthThe Independent

10 tips to ease your anxiety around travelling

As restrictions slowly start to lift, going on holiday to another country is an actual possibility. Lots of us might prefer to hold off a bit longer, but for others, the ability to jet off to sunnier climes – or indeed cold ones – is seriously needed. Vrbo’s Family Psychologist, Dr. Angharad Rudkin, shares her tips to help those feeling nervous about travelling again.
Mental HealthRELEVANT Magazine

Learning How to Listen to Anxiety Can Help Change How You React to It

In 2017, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) polled one thousand US adults and found that nearly two-thirds were “extremely or somewhat anxious about health and safety for themselves and their families,” and more than one-third were more anxious overall than the previous year. By generation, millennials were the most anxious and baby boomers the least. Interestingly, men and women were equally anxious, though we’ve been led to believe differently, and people of color reported higher levels of anxiety than White people.
Mental HealthYoga Journal

Dial Down Anxiety With This Stress-Busting Sequence

Truth time: Our brains don’t know the difference between being chased by a tiger and being pinged by a triggering email. Both activate the amygdala—the part of our brain that kicks on when we are in distress and perceive a danger (real or imagined). This brings on the fight-flight-freeze response....
Mental HealthThrive Global

20 ways to help you emotionally in early motherhood

Pregnancy and early motherhood are full of emotions. Good and not quite so good. I shared with mums-to-be and new mums in the support group, Striding into Motherhood what emotions and feelings typically show up and 20 ways to help. Before I get into the list, I’ll set the scene with what typically shows up….
Mental HealthFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'No mask anxiety real,' doctor says

MILWAUKEE - As more of us go out without our masks, some people report feeling anxious about it. According to the American Psychological Association, nearly 50% of Americans report feeling anxiety about returning to in-person interaction. "No mask anxiety is a real thing," said Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, UW Health psychologist....
Mental HealthThrive Global

Calm Down Brain – Lessons from a Thirty-Something on Coping with Anxiety

I’m going to be honest; I sometimes feel as if I’m living the opposite life as those around me. My friends are getting married, I am the single girl. My co-workers are having babies, I’m smothering my fur kids. And while the whole world is getting ready to return to normal, I’m wanting to stay right where I am. While this past year was a struggle for so many, I’m one of the few to which it provided an opportunity. I was able to work remotely indefinitely for the first time in my life, which is something I’ve wanted for the past several years. And now, with the return to work date looming, I’m forced to evaluate – well, everything, once again.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

4 Natural Ways to Calm Nerves, Ease Stress, and Boost Your Mood

We’re grateful for the warmer weather, yet 80 percent of us are dealing with lingering tension after the past year. That’s why we tapped experts for their easy strategies to calm nerves and boost mood more effectively than prescription medications without side effects!. Send Happy Thoughts. Whether you’re hearing them...
Mental Healthwpsdlocal6.com

Pandemic anxiety, stress, and depression

Local clinical practitioners saying stress and anxiety as a result of the pandemic is taking a new form. Quarantine. Social distancing. Wearing a mask. These are all terms that are now a part of our everyday lives, and things we’ve been living by for more than a year. For many of you, being forced to adjust to that new ‘norm’ was stressful and nerve-wracking. Overtime, that can take a toll on your mental health.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Calm Your Anxious Mind with One Word

Cue-controlled relaxation pairs a word with a relaxation technique through classical conditioning. Relaxation techniques include paced breathing, mindfulness, and progressive muscle relaxation. Developing this skill often requires daily practice. My mind loves worst-case scenarios. And yours might too. Our brains are hard-wired to protect us, which means they are hard-wired...
Mental HealthCNET

How do we reemerge after a year of isolation and anxiety? MIT's Sherry Turkle has advice

The world's slowly opening up again, and a year-plus of the pandemic now feels like it's starting to fade away. But not entirely. Not yet. Not for many people. And in the meantime, my anxieties about reentering the world are very real and very powerful. I've also developed a deeper co-dependence on screens and tech than I've ever had before. A conversation with Sherry Turkle helped me realize I'm not alone, and that my sense of removal from the world could also be a strength.
YogaPsych Centra

8 Tips for Overcoming Social Anxiety and Shyness

Anxiety and fear in social situations can make daily life more difficult. But there are ways to manage that might be right for you. Social anxiety and shyness aren’t exactly the same. Though there is overlap between the two, you can be shy (or get social anxiety symptoms from time to time) without experiencing social anxiety disorder.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Anxious? Panicky? Is It Really Just "All In Your Mind?"

If our imagination triggers enough stress hormones, what we imagine seems to be happening. Powered by stress hormones, psychological illusions cause anxiety and panic. If activated, the parasympathetic nervous system can eliminate these problematic illusions. In Hans Christian Andersen's "The Princess And The Pea," a princess is unable to sleep....