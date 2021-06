When it was all said and done, PCM, Pella Christian, and Pleasantville’s track squads all will have athletes compete at the state tournament next week. Pella Christian will have a total of six events competing in the state tournament. Allison Van Gorp competed in both the shot put and discus as she finished with lengths of 39’3” and 134’8”, respectively. Levi Schelhaas topped both the 200 meter and 400 meter dashes. Schelhaas will also be a part of the 4×100 meter relay and the 800 sprint medley relay teams with fellow teammates Peyton Ritzert, Luke Nikkel, Isaac Kacmarynski, and Drew Geetings.