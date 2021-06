Chances are if you're reading this, you've heard a thing or two about the importance of sleep and how having a comfortable mattress is imperative in achieving a restful shut-eye. If your current mattress is not serving you for the better, we have good news. One of the best times of the year to find mattress deals (outside of Black Friday) is upon us. That's right: Memorial Day Weekend mattress sales are back and in full swing already, baby.