Innovega Files Patent Applications for Automated Contact Lens and AR/VR Display Eyewear Fitting

Work more efficiently with the HUAWEI MateView wireless smart monitor. Featuring Wireless Projection, this workspace gadget offers a host of smart features. For example, simply tap your phone to the MateView base and instantly see your phone’s content displayed on the big screen. Desktop Mode also mirrors the exact content from your phone’s home screen to the HUAWEI MateView. This makes it easier to access photos, edit files, use apps, and more. Additionally, this monitor includes a Smart Bar to bring a touch of life to your technology. Use your finger to conveniently control MateView functions and settings via the Smart Bar. With no physical buttons, swipe or tap for a more intuitive way of working. You can also use the Smart Bar to switch between displays. Swipe with two fingers to shift from the MateView desktop to mirror content to a laptop, phone, or another device.