Innovega Files Patent Applications for Automated Contact Lens and AR/VR Display Eyewear Fitting

(PRESS RELEASE) BELLEVUE, WA — Innovega Inc. filed four new patent applications for automated systems to enable eye care practitioners to efficiently and consistently fit contact lenses and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) display-equipped eyewear. The four applications describe the apparatus and methods for image detection and measurements required for fitting contact lenses and eyewear. They are titled Automated contact lens design through image capture of an eye wearing a reference contact lens, Automated eyewear frame design through image capture, Contact lens and eyewear frame design using physical landmarks placed on an eye, and Automated contact lens design through image capture of an eye.

