Recap: American Woodmark Q4 Earnings

Shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.76% year over year to $1.28, which missed the estimate of $1.71.

Revenue of $473,390,000 rose by 18.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $463,800,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $108.81

Company's 52-week low was at $58.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.72%

Company Description

American Woodmark Corp was incorporated in 1980. The company manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company offers framed stock cabinets in over 400 different cabinet lines and prices from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Its products are sold on a national basis across the United States to the remodeling and new home construction markets. The products are sold under the brand names of American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series, and Waypoint Living Spaces.

