This Vegan Meat’s Carbon Footprint Is 130 Times Lower than Beef

Despite being known better as laughing gas, nitrous oxide, or N2O, affects the environment in ways that should not be taken lightly. Because even though the atmospheric concentration of this greenhouse gas is small relative to carbon dioxide, it’s far more potent: emitting just 1 ton of N2O is roughly equivalent to emitting 300 tons of CO2. Along with its global warming effects, nitrous oxide also participates in a set of chemical reactions that can eat away at Earth’s protective ozone layer. As a result, it has become the “single most important ozone-depleting emission” since chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, were banned in 1987.