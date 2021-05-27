This Vegan Meat’s Carbon Footprint Is 130 Times Lower than Beef
Seitan—a vegan meat alternative—has a carbon footprint that is 130 times lower than beef, according to an analysis released today by London-based sustainability firm Thrust Carbon. Compiled on behalf of the United Kingdom’s leading seitan producer LoveSeitan, the analysis shows that while 100 kilograms of seitan produces 46.6 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions, the same amount of beef produces 6,000 kilograms of CO2e.vegnews.com