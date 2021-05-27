Norwalk Softball Falls to Southeast Polk in Ranked Matchup

The #5 in 4A Norwalk softball team hosted its home opener Wednesday, and fell to #14 in 5A Southeast Polk 3-2 in a ranked matchup aired on 94.3 KNIA. Both teams were hitless until the top of the fourth inning, when Southeast Polk’s Chloe Kottlowski blasted a solo homer to straightaway center to get the scoring underway. The Warriors responded in the fifth when Jayden Lammers drove in Lexi Soukup for a tying RBI, but the Rams answered with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth. Lammers again drove in Soukup in the seventh to cut the deficit to one, but the tying run was tagged out at the plate on the same play. The game ended with a groundout in the next at-bat. Head Coach Andy Pals says his team battled as hard as they could, and sees this as an opportunity for improvement.