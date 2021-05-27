Knoxville Boys And Pella’s Will Simpson Play Round One Of 3A State Golf Tournament
Marion County will be well represented at the class three-A boys State Golf Tournament starting today, weather pending, at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown. From Knoxville: Evan Smith, Carson Uitermarkt, Jace Nichols, Beau Leisure, Mason Hatch, and Kail Arkema will compete as a team while Pella’s Will Simpson will compete as an individual. For Knoxville it has been a while since the Panthers last made the state meet, and Uitermarkt, Smith, and Hatch tell KNIA/KRLS Sports just getting to State this season is a huge accomplishment.www.kniakrls.com