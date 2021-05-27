Cancel
Immigration

Family Separated at the Border Reunited After 3 Years

By Deanna Garcia
Documented NY
 5 days ago
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe fled Honduras with her family to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. But when they arrived, U.S. officials separated Gonzales Brebe from her children, put her in jail and then deported her under former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy. Her two sons were able to live with relatives in Philadelphia while she went back to her home country. Finally in May, after three years of being separated, Gonzales Brebe was one of four parents brought to the U.S. to be reunited with their children. But even though she’s reunited with her sons, they still need to adapt to their new life together. The Associated Press.

Documented NY

