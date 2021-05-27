Cancel
Crestview's new skate park has grand opening set for June 5

Destin Log
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRESTVIEW — The grand opening of the Eglin Federal Credit Union Skate Park is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5. The city-owned and –operated park is at 581 Brookmeade Drive next to Crestview fire station 3. The grand-opening ceremony will include exhibition skating, food vendors and raffle prizes. The...

www.thedestinlog.com
