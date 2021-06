HARBORCREEK — Corry's girls made quite a mark at the 67th annual Erie County Track & Field Classic, especially in Wednesday's field events. Rachel Brady had a phenomenal day placing in three throwing events. She finished second in the javelin with a mark of 114-4 which was six feet farther than her previous best mark. She qualified for districts in the shot put finishing third with a personal best distance of 31-5 and also recorded a personal best throw of 95-5 in the discus which was good for a third-place finish.