Going vegan has become increasingly common, but its popularity doesn’t make the process any less difficult. Whether people are going vegan for ethical and environmental reasons or if it’s just because they just want a change in diet, being vegan takes a lot of discipline and sometimes extra work. As a vegan for almost five years, I can tell you some of the best advice I have personally given and received. Though consulting a dietician or nutritionist can be an important step in deciding if being vegan is right for you, here are some important tips that have made being vegan easier for me.