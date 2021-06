The goddess that is Adele posts to Instagam so rarely that when she does grace the platform with her presence, the world is sent into meltdown. After her initial return to the grid around a year ago, she's kept it relatively low-key. In August 2020 she shared a tribute to Beyonce's new visual album, Black King, saying "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️" and we fell in love with he wavy blonde mermaid hair - a far cry from the gorgeous all-American blow-dry she wore on SNL.