Britain’s biggest sandwich maker has pledged to make almost half of all its new products meat-free.Greencore, which supplies pre-packaged sandwiches to major UK supermarkets including Marks & Spencer, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, said it plans to introduce 1200 new products as coronavirus restrictions ease.Of these, 40 per cent will either be vegan or vegetarian. A spokesperson for Greencore told The Independent that 700 new products have been launched or refreshed in the first half of this year. This total is expected to reach the intended goal of 1,200 by the end of 2021.Greencore said it has been “building momentum” on its meat-free range for several years in line with consumer demand. “At Greencore,...