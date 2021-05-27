Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Mashing continues
Garcia went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Angels. Garcia homered for the second time in as many games and has five blasts and 11 RBI over the last five. He's up to 16 homers, tied for the MLB lead with Vladimir Guerrero. He's still relatively new to MLB coaches, who will need to adjust how they pitch to the rookie. Garcia is mashing fastballs (.696 slugging), so opposing pitchers may start feeding him off-speed stuff.www.cbssports.com