CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Anastasia Tsioulcas

lakeshorepublicradio.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAnastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

White Journalists Suspended after Wearing Afro Wigs Live on TV for Throwback Segment

Two White journalists working at a local television station wore afros on-air as a part of a “back to the 70’s segment.”. According to the Washington Post, the news personalities in Little Rock, Arkansas station KATV came up with the idea as a way to demonstrate that the temperatures were dropping to the 70’s after several days of hot temperatures. The two decided to wear afro wigs on-air.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuja Wang
Person
Plácido Domingo
Person
R Kelly
Person
Terry Riley
Person
Yo Yo Ma
Person
Aretha Franklin
soultracks.com

Soul singing and songwriting star Andrea Martin dies at age 49

(September 27, 2021) In a year that has given us too many deaths of artists we love, it somehow feels even more painful when someone this young passes. And tonight we’re sad to report the death of singer, songwriter and producer supreme, Andrea Martin, at age 49. Notice was posted on social media by Martin’s longtime writing partner, Ivan Matias. No cause of death was disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Anastasia Washington: “It’s ok to ask for help”

It’s ok to ask for help. I was always afraid to bug people. Yet I wasn’t ever upset when people asked me to do things. It was a hard lesson of worth that I’m still learning that it’s ok to call favors in as well. Do it. Don’t take advantage of course. But speak up when you need help.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr Music#Music Industry#World Music#Classical Music#Indian#Le Rrb Poisson Rouge#Steinway Sons#Gramophone Magazine#Barnard College#Columbia University#B A
blackchronicle.com

Later Singer Tammi Terrell Was Allegedly Abused By James Brown

When famed Motown singer Tammi Terrell was 17 years old, she reportedly dated music icon James Brown who was age 30 at the time. Before she found success as a singer best known for her duet with Marvin Gaye, “Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing,” Terrell was Brown’s backup vocalist.
CELEBRITIES
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Meghan Collins Sullivan

Meghan Collins Sullivan is a senior editor on the Arts & Culture Desk, overseeing non-fiction books coverage at NPR. She has worked at NPR over the last 13 years in various capacities, including as the supervising editor for NPR.org – managing a team of online producers and reporters and editing multi-platform news coverage. She was also lead editor for the 13.7: Cosmos and Culture blog, written by five scientists on topics related to the intersection of science and culture.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Broadway.com

Newcomer Kyla Stone to Lead the National Tour of Anastasia

Kyla Stone is set to lead the national tour of Anastasia beginning on October 19, when the show plays the Palace Theatre in Connecticut before heading out on a 40-city tour. Stone will be the first Black actress to play the role of Anya in any production worldwide. “We are...
MOVIES
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
COLORADO STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jerry Seinfeld Jokingly Apologizes for “Uncomfortable” Romantic Undertones of ‘Bee Movie’

Jerry Seinfeld is apologizing for those sexual undertones between his leading bee and a human woman in the 2007 Dreamworks Animation release Bee Movie. Appearing on The Tonight Show Friday in part to promote all nine seasons of his iconic comedy Seinfeld coming to Netflix, host Jimmy Fallon broached the comedian’s “recent birthday,” to which Seinfeld responded that he had not had a recent birthday. He did, however, acknowledge that he turned 67 this year and explained why that might come as a shocker to some people. “It always takes longer than people think, you know, to be a comedian. I had...
MOVIES
brownstoner.com

Take a Deep Dive Into the Built Environment With the 11th Annual Archtober

With a full calendar of exhibits, tours and activities, architecture enthusiasts can soak up knowledge about the city’s designed environment with the 11th annual Archtober. This year the month-long celebration, organized by the Center for Architecture, includes a mix of in-person and virtual events that takes the exploration of architecture and design around the five boroughs and beyond. The “Building of the Day” architect-led tours provide an in-person look at the latest in design, like the renovated Brooklyn Public Library Central Branch by Toshiko Mori and Studio Gang’s 11 Hoyt in Downtown Brooklyn, while the “Travel To” series of virtual tours allow a look at projects in Los Angeles and Mexico City. If you want to enjoy the fall weather outside of the city there are also some in-person weekend tours to spots like Art Omi and the New Canaan Historical Society.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy