I’m still not over the novelty of receiving roadside history markers in the mail. It’s odd to see one of those blue and gold metal signs freshly wrapped in its packaging sitting in a box instead of faded, rusting, and askew on a post at the side of the highway. After many years spent enthusiastically reading these roadside markers it is doubly odd to receive one which has text on it which I wrote. Is this what historians do? They write roadside markers to trick future generations into liking history? (What came first: the historian or the roadside marker?)