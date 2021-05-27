Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NZD/USD steadily climbs back closer to multi-month tops, around 0.7300 mark

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. A more hawkish RBNZ continued underpinning the New Zealand dollar. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the intraday move up. A softer risk tone might cap gains ahead of the US economic releases. The NZD/USD pair traded with a...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Usd#Gdp#Nzd#Economic Recovery#Market Rates#Short Term Interest Rates#Market Demand#Day Traders#New Home Sales#Nzd Usd#Rbnz#European#Fed#Us Treasury#Prelim#North American#Three Month Tops#Dovish Fed Expectations#Gradual Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Sterling Slides in choppy trade, USD/CNH lifts

Summary: Sterling slid in choppy trade to 1.4145 after climbing to a fresh 2-year high (1.4248) earlier in the day. The British Pound provided fireworks in an otherwise dull session where the US Dollar eased against most of its Rivals. GBP/USD had been edging higher as the UK accelerated its vaccine program as well as a hawkish bent from BOE officials. Weaker than expected UK Final Manufacturing PMI (to 65.6 from 66.1) triggered the dramatic drop in the Pound. A rise in US ISM Manufacturing PMI in May (to 61.2 from 60.7 April) failed to boost the Greenback. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the US currency against 6 majors eased to 89.87 from 90.0 yesterday. Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced that it kept its monetary policy settings unchanged at the conclusion of its meeting. The RBA said that it would gauge possible changes to bond purchases in the July meeting which was expected. After initially falling to 0.77307 (overnight low), the Aussie Battler rallied against the overall weaker US Dollar to finish at 0.7753 in New York. Elsewhere in Asia, the USD/CNH extended its rebound to 6.3850 (6.3735 yesterday) following a warning from a Chinese ex central bank official on any rapid appreciation of the Yuan. The Euro was little changed at 1.2218 (1.2225), European and Eurozone PMI data failed to move the shared currency. USD/JPY ended at 109.47 from 109.53 yesterday. Despite a rise in Oil prices, which saw US Crude hit 2-year highs on OPEC intentions to increase production, the USD/CAD was flat at 1.2067. The US 10-year bond yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.61%. UK 10-year Gilt rates were up 3 basis points to 0.82%. Wall Street stocks closed with marginal gains. The DOW edged 0.39% higher to 34,595 while the S&P 500 added.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down From Five-Month Peak Following Positive U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia from the near five-month high hit during the previous session over the release of better-than-expected U.S. economic data and a rise in bond yields. Gold futures were down 0.32% to $1,898.95 by 12:43 AM ET (4:43 AM GMT), falling back...
RetailFXStreet.com

Euro and pound forecasts

German retail sales figures for April released earlier this morning showed a drop of -5.5% while economists had forecast a drop of only -2%. However, the Euro is not yet experiencing any selling pressure despite the more-than-expected drop, as traders might be waiting for ECB President Lagarde, scheduled to speak late in the day. The EURUSD is still range-bound between the 4h 200-MA support around 1.2170 and the key strong resistance area at 1.2240/1.2280.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD retreats toward 0.7200 amid renewed USD strength

NZD/USD is falling for the second straight day on Wednesday. US Dollar Index extends rebound beyond 90.00 following the weak start to the week. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will release its …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stronger Dollar, Stable Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

Gold futures are trading lower on Wednesday as prices retreated from their highest level since February 8, following a jump in the U.S. Dollar and a slight rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Traders are still reacting to yesterday’s stronger-than-expected ISM manufacturing PMI report, which raised concerns that the economy could heat up enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to tighten policy sooner-than-expected.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Under pressure on renewed dollar’s demand

The dollar strengthened throughout the first half of the day but is not yet bullish. The macroeconomic calendar is scarce, with the sentiment leading the way. EUR/USD could turn bearish on a break below the 1.2165 support. The EUR/USD pair fell to a weekly low of 1.2163 amid resurgent demand...
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/USD to hover around 0.78, RBA to expand QE next month – CE

The Reserve Bank of Australia still sounded dovish when it kept policy settings unchanged today. Economists at Capital Economics think it will expand its bond purchase program by another $100 B next month. RBA didn’t depart from the dovish tone of May’s Statement on Monetary Policy. “The RBA’s decision to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY looks set to retest multi-month low around 89.50

DXY keeps weekly trend line breakdown below 200-HMA. Bearish MACD, immediate faling trend line also exert downside pressure. US dollar index (DXY) remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day on early Tuesday, not to forget after posting a two-month south-run. That said, the US dollar gauge versus major currencies print 0.08% intraday losses to 89.77 by the press time of the pre-European session.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates below 0.7300 amid weaker dollar, risk-on mood

NZD/USD holding onto minor gains in the Asain session. Risk on sentiment nudges the demand for the US dollar. Kiwi reaps RBNZ hawkish view benefit. The selling tone surrounding the US dollar keeps NZD/USD afloat on Tuesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair continued to post gains from the lows near the 0.7130 level and touched the multi-month high in the vicinity of the 0.7320 area in the previous week. However, price finds it difficult to cross the hurdle to trade in the known territory.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Recovery moves capped around 0.7750 with eyes on RBA

AUD/USD welcomes June with mild gains after two-month upside. Weaker US dollar, cautious optimism favor buyers amid off in the US and the UK. Aussie PMIs from AiG, CBA came in slightly better for May, Building Permits and China Caixin Manufacturing PMI awaited. RBA is widely anticipated to repeat status-quote,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD bulls in charge at critical daily support into the RBA

AUD/NZD is attempting to correct from a strong daily bearish impulse. Traders will be tuned into the RBA event today. AUDNZD is flat at the start of the Asian day near 1.0640 trading between a low of 1.0621 and 1.0648 following a thin market overnight with the US and UK closed for public holidays.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD pares early gains, trades flat around 0.7730 ahead of US data

AUD/USD lost its traction after rising to 0.7700 area. US Dollar Index stays below 90.00 following Monday's decline. Focus shifts to ISM Manufacturing PMI data from US. The AUD/USD pair closed the first day of the week modestly higher and advanced to a daily high of 0.7768 during the Asian trading hours. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum ahead of the high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US and was last seen trading flat on the day at 0.7733.
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBA keeps rates on hold at 0.10% in June, AUD/USD eases

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to maintain the official cash rate (OCR) at a record low of 0.10% at their June monetary policy meeting,. The RBA kept its target of 10 basis points for yield on a 3-year Australian government bond unchanged. The central bank also...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects paragraph 4 sterling high to $1.4250 from $1.4259) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday, as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data to shape the outlook on interest rates. Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand. A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale February's peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens. The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last month and it rose as high as $1.4250 in the Asia session, its strongest since April 2018. The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it added as much as 0.5% as Australia's current account surplus hit a record high and drove upward revisions to economists' growth forecasts. Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at $0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone. The yen edged marginally higher for a second consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady. China's yuan took a breather after posting its best month since last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar. Traders in London and New York return from market holidays on Tuesday. "The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon," analysts at Singapore's OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday. "The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations continue to weigh." Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labour data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The U.S. dollar index held at 89.817. Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin last just below $37,000. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 459 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222 Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF consolidates below 0.9000 mark, US ISM PMI eyed for some impetus

USD/CHF lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended some support. Sustained USD selling bias capped the upside ahead of the US ISM PMI and Fedspeak. The USD/CHF pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and...