Joliet, IL

Tragic Crash In Joliet Takes Life Of Child and Woman

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are dead following a crash last night in Joliet at Route 6 just east of Hollywood. The crash happened at about 6:22 p.m., a preliminary investigation indicates a sedan driven by a 27 year old female from Joliet with three passengers, ages 6 (male), 7 (female), 14 (female) was eastbound on Channahon Road and veered into oncoming traffic striking a westbound pickup truck head on. The truck was driven by a 48-year-old Joliet man.

