Border Patrol finds 17 people hidden in a semi-truck cab

On Thursday morning, April 29th, 2021, Deputies with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office capped off a months-long drug trafficking investigation which they worked on jointly with the Truth or Consequences Police Department. Defendants Kurt Reck, Cindy Chaves and Albert Mora, were taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking following the execution of an early morning search warrant at their residence located at 220 Marr St. in Truth or Consequences, NM. Deputies recovered 5.6 ounces (over a quarter pound) of Methamphetamine and several small jeweler’s baggies containing suspected Heroin (sent to the NM Forensic Laboratory for analysis). Also seized in the residence were digital scales and pre-packaged plastic baggies commonly used in the distribution and trafficking of controlled or illegal drug operations. Pictured in the photo (from left to right) are Deputy Jose Marin, Deputy Jacob Jones and Sergeant Vincent Apodaca.