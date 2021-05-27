Border Patrol finds 17 people hidden in a semi-truck cab

• A deputy was asked at 3 p.m. to respond to Box Canyon in reference to the sheriff locating two stolen vehicles, a Coachman camper trailer and an F-250 pickup. On arrival, the deputy spoke with a captain in the Sheriff’s Department who said a BLM Ranger had asked the officers to join him in a welfare check on the Coachman because of the smell coming from it. The welfare check was conducted but the camper trailer was not occupied. A check with NCIC showed that both the F-250 and the camper-trailer were reported stolen. There were many items outside the vehicle so the officers loaded them inside the Coachmen, and bother were towed from Box Canyon.