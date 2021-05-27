Cancel
Socorro, NM

Border Patrol finds 17 people hidden in a semi-truck cab

By About the author
El Defensor Chieftain
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorder Patrol found 17 immigrants being illegally transported in a semi-truck cab on I-25 Thursday. Socorro residents may have seen Border Patrol taking the group into custody at the Circle K on Highway 85. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Truth or Consequences station received a tip that there was...

dchieftain.com
