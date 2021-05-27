Celebrity Gossip: Channing Tatum, Matthew Perry, Johnny Knoxville + More!

A 20-year-old is speaking out after Matthew Perry allegedly matched with her on Raya when she was 19, and she shared a clip of a FaceTime call they had on TikTok. "A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of," Kate Haralson told Page Six.