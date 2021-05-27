Celebrity Gossip: Channing Tatum, Matthew Perry, Johnny Knoxville + More!
MONICA AND CHANDLER ARE COUSINS: Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry may have played a married couple on Friends, but in real life, they’re related. Researchers at the online genealogy website MyHeritage told CNN that the the two actors are 11th cousins. The sitcom stars share distant relatives William Osbern Haskel III and Ellen Haskell, who were married and lived in England around 500 years ago. According to the company, they are also distantly related to Lady Gaga.www.1063thegroove.com