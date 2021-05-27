Cancel
Travel 2021 | Lake Champlain: Rooted in history and nature, the largest lake in the Adirondacks offers something for everyone

By Mary Cirincione
Daily Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re someone who likes to swim, sunbathe, paddle, fish, water ski, boat, camp, hike or even are just historically minded, Lake Champlain has what you’re after. As the Adirondacks’ largest lake, it’s a veritable playground for all people of all ages, with some 200-odd miles of “unspoiled shoreline” to boot.

dailygazette.com
