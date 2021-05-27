Office Space Demand Continues to Grow As Companies Make Space Decisions
April marked the fourth month of recovery as the office market inched closer to its pre-pandemic benchmark, according to the VTS Office Demand Index (VODI). The VODI, which tracks in-person and virtual tours of office properties across, is currently at 85, with demand for office space nationally at 15% of the pre-pandemic benchmark. VTS now defines the benchmark at 100, which is the average VODI, or rate of demand. Since January, demand for office space is up 117.9% nationally.www.globest.com