Office Space Demand Continues to Grow As Companies Make Space Decisions

“WeWork’s losses almost quadrupled to $2.1bn in the first quarter of 2021,” The Financial Times reported this week. According to reports, the coworking company also lost more than a quarter of its members over the past year; “the number of WeWork ‘members’ fell from 693,000 in March 2020 to 490,000 a year later.” Neumann’s settlement for around $500 million also counted for the losses the company reported, as did the company’s restructuring. WeWork’s quarterly revenues also took a hit, falling almost 50% year-on-year.