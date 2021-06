Why Chris Simms has Justin Fields ranked below Lance, Mond originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The beginning of Chris Simms’ top-40 quarterbacks in the NFL list has been published, and Bears fans are not going to be happy with how it kicks off. Ranked No. 39 overall, ahead of only Case Keenum, you’ll find first-round pick Justin Fields. That’s one slot behind 49ers’ pick Trey Lance, and two slots behind Vikings third-round pick Kellen Mond.