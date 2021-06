The UNC: Asari Writings assignment is the only lengthy fetch quest that will have direct consequences in later Mass Effect installations. The background of this assignment has to do with uncovering the results of an Asari cultural expansion attempt. After expanding to the Traverse, a group of Asari Matriarchs became concerned with uncovering infinite knowledge hidden in the cosmos. They departed the Asari homeworld, Thessia, and of the 28 that left only six returned. Of the missing 22, only the remnants and writings of Matriarch Dilinaga were uncovered.