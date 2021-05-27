PIAA track & field preview: Emmaus’ Aiden Hurlburt and Freedom’s Alex Heidemann are soaring into states
If this were 2020, Aiden Hurlburt would not be celebrating anything approaching 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault.
The Emmaus sophomore would not have a gold medal prominently displayed in his room and would not be preparing for the PIAA Track & Field Championships, which are Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
“Last year, I wouldn’t have done great anyway if we had a season,” the Green Hornet athlete said. “I thought I got quite a bit better over the summer.”
COVID-19 took care of the 2020 track season. Hurlburt took care of his development, mostly by spending more time in the gym. He grew two inches and gained 25 pounds.
Nine months later, he’s an EPC third-place finisher and District 11 Class 3A champion with one of the state’s top 11 heights entering this weekend.
“I’m hoping for another PR,” Hurlburt said. “But whatever happens, happens.”
The Class 2A boys and girls competitions are Friday, followed by 3A on Saturday.
Hurlburt is only a few years into pole vaulting. He took it up in middle school because his older sister, Jessica, also started. He did not like it at first because he struggled to get the fundamental steps down.
Once Hurlburt did, he fell in love with it. He has steadily progressed thanks to several coaches at Vertical Assault in Bath and his work ethic.
He admittedly was anxious ahead of the EPC and district meets, especially considering he was the top seed. But he let his body take over.
“I didn’t want to look at the seeds because I didn’t want to get that anxious,” Hurlburt said.
Those nerves went away when Hurlburt cleared his entering height of 11-9. He secured district gold by clearing 13 feet. He then got over the bar on his first attempt at 13-6 for a new personal best.
Alex Heidemann’s nerves nearly got the best of him last week at districts. The Freedom junior baked in the sun awaiting his two races: the 1,600 and 800.
“After [winning] the mile,” he said, “I was questioning even running the [800]. My stomach was not feeling good. Nerves did not help.
“But I got to the line and everything went away.”
Heidemann won the district 3A 800 like he did the 1,600 — by first overcoming nerves then running down the competition.
“We’d been here since 1 o’clock,” he said. “I didn’t race until 6. There is nothing to do except sit in the heat and take it. Nerves did not help.
“But I got to the [starting] line and everything went away.”
One by one, Heidemann’s challengers went away in both races. But it took time and came with some drama.
In the 1,600, Heidemann was in fourth with about 350 meters left.
“With 250 to go, I said, ‘Screw it. I might as well go for it and see what I got,’” Heidemann recalls. “Everything fell into place perfectly.”
Heidemann finished off his second gold medal by getting past Saucon Valley’s Matt Chaikowsky with 50 meters remaining.
“I love a kick,” he said. “Kick is the best part of the race. I’m sure it gives everyone a heart attack, but it’s the best way for me to race. It works for me.”
Heidemann only will compete in the 1,600 at states with a goal of a sub-4:20. Parkland’s Brady Hoffman is replacing Heidemann. Chaikowsky, who was third in the 800, is only running in the 1,600.
Scratches for states
Damon Simpson , Wilson’s record-setting sprinter, won district gold in the 100, 200 and 400 relay. He won’t run the 200 at states. East Stroudsburg South’s Christian Sapp and Northampton’s Ben Henry, who also meet the qualifying time, will represent District 11 in the 200. … Marian Catholic’s Michael Fellin won the 100 and 200 plus the 400 relay at 2A districts but will not run the 200 on Friday. … North Schuylkill’s Cori McCormick won the 800 and 1,600 but won’t run the 1,600 at states. She also is part of the district gold medal-winning 3,200 relay team. Pen Argyl’s Sarah Pezzino , who was third in the 1,600, takes McCormick’s place. Pezzino also will run in the 3,200 after a district runner-up finish. … Panther Valley’s Autumn Steibler , third at districts, replaces Pine Grove’s district runner-up Abigail Frew in the 300 hurdles at states. Frew also won district gold in the 100 hurdles and 400 relay.
Notes
Pen Argyl’s Zach Morro is competing in three field events in 2A: shot put, javelin, discus. He’s a top-10 seed in the discus and javelin. … Nazareth’s Cody Breidenbach is the only local District 11 top seed thanks to his PR of 60 feet, 3 inches. It is 0.25 inches ahead of Hempfield’s Daniel Norris. Pennridge’s Joey Gant is the top seed in the 3A boys 200. … North Schuylkill’s Sarah Wagner is the top seed in the 2A girls long jump and Minersville’s Devin Hubler is first in the triple jump. … Marian Catholic’s Fellin (2A 100), Southern Lehigh’s Madison Trout (3A girls 100), Wilson’s Simpson (3A 100) and Nazareth’s Collin Burkhart (3A javelin) are No. 2 seeds. Blue Mountain’s Olivia Haas (3A girls 1,600) and North Schuylkill’s McCormick (2A girls 3,200) also are second seeds.
PIAA Track & Field Championships
at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium
BOYS
CLASS 2A
100
Top seed : 10.88, Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia
PIAA record : 10.47, Jahvel Hemphill, Bloomsburg (2017)
Local entrants : 11.00, Michael Fellin, Marian Catholic; 11.30, Gio Hines, Salisbury
200
Top seed : 21.95, Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia
PIAA record : 21.30, Austin Kratz, Dock Mennonite (2018)
Local entrants : None
400
Top seed : 49.17, Stanley Saint-Fleur, Dock Mennonite
PIAA record : 46.36, Mike Spangler, South Western (1984)
Local entrant : 51.22, Ean Chelak, Marian Catholic
800
Top seed : 1:54.94, Colby Belczyk, Riverside
PIAA record : 1:50.10, Domenic Perretta, Beaver Falls (2016)
Local entrant : 2:00.20, Josh Deremer, Pen Argyl
1,600
Top seed : 4:18.01, Gabe McConville, Waynesburg
PIAA record : 4:03.22, Paul Vandegrift, Archbishop Kennedy (1987)
Local entrants : 4:36.71, Thomas Smigo, Palisades;
3,200
Top seed : 9:35.93, Chris Hine, Holy Redeemer
PIAA record : 9:04.09, Chris Dugan, Southmoreland (1997)
Local entrant : 10:27.74, Owen Hibell, Palmerton
110 HURDLES
Top seed : 14:10, Jake Rose, Southern Columbia
PIAA record : 14.00, Keenan Michael, Montoursville (2008)
Local entrant : 15.56, Jonathan Perloni, Palmerton
300 HURDLES
Top seed : 39.64, Charles Levander, Richland
PIAA record : 37.47, Tom Wise, Grove City (1992)
Local entrants : None
400 RELAY
Top seed : 42.51, Southern Columbia
PIAA record : 41.75, Dock Mennonite (2018)
Local entrant : 44.09, Marian Catholic
1,600 RELAY
Top seed : 3:27.84, Riverside
PIAA record : 3:19.07, Milton Hershey (1988)
Local entrant : 3:32.51, Palisades
3,200 RELAY
Top seed : 8:01.45, Central Cambria
PIAA record : 7:44.44, Lewisburg (2004)
Local entrant : 8:32.07, Pen Argyl
HIGH JUMP
Top seed : 6-6, Dante Elliot, Littlestown
PIAA record : 7-1, Matt Benson, Sheffield (1992)
Local entrant : 6-3, Hunter Bleam, Salisbury
LONG JUMP
Top seed : 22-4.75, Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny
PIAA record : 24-3.5, Russell Dickinson, Octorara (1976)
Local entrants : None
TRIPLE JUMP
Top seed : 45-3.5, Dante Elliot, Littlestown
PIAA record : 50-1.75, Jarred Gambrell, Athens (2011)
Local entrant : 42-0, Jake Benner, Palisades
SHOT PUT
Top seed : 66-6.75, Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington
PIAA record : 64-10.75, Joe Kovacs, Bethlehem Catholic (2007)
Local entrant : 46-10.75, Zach Morro, Pen Argyl
DISCUS
Top seed : 163-10, Will Patton, Shenango
PIAA record : 206-3, Brian Milne, Fort LeBoeuf (1991)
Local entrant : 157-8, Zach Morro, Pen Argyl
JAVELIN
Top seed : 192-7, Thomas Dickinson, Scranton Prep
PIAA record : 221-6, Rob Robbins, Northeast Bradford (2011)
Local entrant : 171-9, Zach Morro, Pen Argyl
POLE VAULT
Top seed : 15-0 Brody Myers, Camp Hill
PIAA record : 16-3, Joe Jardine, Schuylkill Valley (2018)
Local entrant : 12-0, Taylor LaBarre, Pen Argyl
CLASS 3A
100
Top seed : 10.71, Jaden Brown, Norristown
PIAA record : 10.43, Journey Brown, Meadville (2017)
Local entrants : 10.72, Damon Simpson, Wilson; 10.76, Joey Gant, Pennridge; 11:07, Marcus Williams, Easton; 11:08, Tyler Vicari, Parkland
200
Top seed : 21.58, Joey Gant, Pennridge
PIAA record : 20.86, Clinton Davis, Steel Valley (1982)
Local entrants : 22.15, Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South; 22.30, Ben Henry, Northampton
400
Top seed : 47.77, James Jaisingh, Cumberland Valley
PIAA record : 46.27, Clinton Davis, Steel Valley (1983)
Local entrants : 48.16, Mustapha Salau, Parkland; 49.68, Ben Henry, Northampton
800
Top seed : 1:53.57, Eric Albright, Garnet Valley
PIAA record : 1:48.72, John Lewis, Cheltenham (2015)
Local entrants : 1:57.63, Chase Hensinger, Southern Lehigh; 2:00.45, Brady Hoffman, Parkland
1,600
Top seed : 4:12.73, Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood
PIAA record : 4:07.32, Drew Magaha, Upper Moreland (2011)
Local entrants : 4:23.62, Alex Heidemann, Freedom; 4:24.93, Matt Chaikowsky, Saucon Valley
3,200
Top seed : 9:10.03, Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood
PIAA record : 8:55.60, Zach Brehm, Carlisle (2015)
Local entrants : 9:43.75, Alex Kane, Southern Lehigh; 9:44.91, Cole Frank, Liberty
110 HURDLES
Top seed : 14:01, Allen Taylor, Williamsport
PIAA record : 13.69, Ayden Owens, North Allegheny (2018)
Local entrant 14.73 Syncere Johnson, Easton
300 HURDLES
Top seed : 38.22, Brandon Zimmerman, Danville
PIAA record : 36.43, Eric Futch, Penn Wood (2011)
Local entrants : 40.66, Shaun Apsley, Northampton; 40.75, Jake Hilarczyk, Nazareth
400 RELAY
Top seed : 41.78, Red Lion
PIAA record : 40.99, Coatesville (2019)
Local entrants : 42.40, Wilson; 43.52, Parkland
1,600 RELAY
Top seed : 3:20.94, Cumberland Valley
PIAA record : 3:12.76, Glen Mills (1996)
Local entrants : 3:25.56, Parkland; 3:25.94, Easton
3,200 RELAY
Top seed : 7:50.99, State College
PIAA record : 7:33.48, Central Bucks South (2009)
Local entrants : 7:56.42, Pennridge; 8:05.21, Southern Lehigh; 8:10.43, Liberty
HIGH JUMP
Top seed : 6-7, Conrad Moore, State College
PIAA record : 7-0.75, Tyrone Smith, Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1985)
Local entrants : 6-5, Elijah Rogers, Liberty; 6-3, Jordan Wicker, Nazareth
LONG JUMP
Top seed : 23-8.5, Jaden Price-Whitehead, Upper Dublin
PIAA record : 25-5.25, Dion Bentley, Penn Hills (1988)
Local entrant : 22-11, Jordan Wicker, Nazareth
TRIPLE JUMP
Top seed : 47-10.25, Kyle Murr, Penn Manor
PIAA record : 50-5, Carlton Lavong, Methacton (2010)
Local entrants : 46-3.75, Jordan Wicker, Nazareth; 44-10, Jasir Parker, East Stroudsburg South
SHOT PUT
Top seed : 60-3, Cody Breidenbach, Nazareth Area
PIAA record : 74-3.5, Jordan Geist, Knoch (2016)
Local entrants : 55-0, A.J. Bailor, Jim Thorpe; 51-7.75, Matt Pavone, Quakertown
DISCUS
Top seed : 189-9, Daniel Norris, Hempfield
PIAA record : 207-6, Jordan Geist, Knoch (2017)
Local entrant : 167-11, Collin Burkhart, Nazareth
JAVELIN
Top seed : 222-2, Matt Prebola, Tunkhannock
PIAA record : 246-9, Billy Stanley, South Park (2012)
Local entrants : 209-3, Collin Burkhart, Nazareth; 193-8, Tristan Schmidt, Emmaus; 165-9, Tommy Flud, Upper Perkiomen
POLE VAULT
Top seed : 15-6, Justin Rogers, Hershey
PIAA record : 16-6, Chris Williams, Strath Haven (2012)
Local entrants : 14-0, Hunter Flack, Upper Perkiomen; 13-6, Aiden Hurlburt, Emmaus; 12-9, Aiden Clements, Jim Thorpe
GIRLS
CLASS 2A
100
Top seed : 12.43, Maddie Raymond, South Park
PIAA record : 11.58, Thelma Davies, Girard College (2016)
Local entrants : 12.95, Sydney Odle, Palisades; 13.06, Sarah Sidoro, Notre Dame-GP
200
Top seed : 25.17, Margaret Conteh, Girard College
PIAA record : 23.74, Thelma Davies, Girard College (2019)
Local entrant : 27.30, Delaney Porter, Pen Argyl
400
Top seed : 53.88, Margaret Conteh, Girard College
PIAA record : 54.50, Mykala Perry, Neumann Goretti (2019)
Local entrants : 1:00.14, Delaney Porter, Pen Argyl; 1:01.10, Lauren Bower, Notre Dame-GP
800
Top seed : 2:13.73, Melissa Riggins, Shady Side (defending champion)
PIAA record : 2:08.86, Melissa Riggins, Shady Side (2019)
Local entrants : None
1,600
Top seed : 4:51.93, Melissa Riggins, Shady Side
PIAA record : 4:39.42, Angel Piccirillo, Homer Center (2012)
Local entrant : 5:29.96, Sarah Pezzino, Pen Argyl
3,200
Top seed : 10:57.19, Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville
PIAA record : 10:25.91, Gionna Quarzo, Central Brownsville (2019)
Local entrant : 11:40.63, Sarah Pezzino, Pen Argyl
100 HURDLES
Top seed : 15.13, Taleea Buxton, Bishop McDevitt
PIAA record : 14.03, Markeeta Thomas, Paul Robeson (2015)
Local entrant : 16.84, Skye Porter, Palisades
300 HURDLES
Top seed : 45.01, Nora Johns, Quaker Valley
PIAA record : 41.60, Sydni Townsend, Neumann Goretti (2018)
Local entrants : 49.33, Kayla Walker, Palisades; 50.61, Autumn Steibler, Panther Valley
400 RELAY
Top seed : 49.86, Milton
PIAA record : 47.04, Swenson Arts & Technology (2012)
Local entrant : 51.22, Palisades
1,600 RELAY
Top seed : 4:03.38, Wilmington
PIAA record : 3:49.46, Neumann Goretti (2015)
Local entrants : 4:11.67, Notre Dame-GP; 4:12.73, Palisades
3,200 RELAY
Top seed : 9:33.62, Lewisburg
PIAA record : 9:07.82, Gwynedd-Mercy (2003)
Local entrant : 10:01.32, Palisades
HIGH JUMP
Top seed : 5-6, Porschia Bennett, Towanda
PIAA record : 5-10, Thea Ackerman, Saucon Valley (1979)
Local entrants : 5-2, Trinity Williams, Palisades; 5-2, Paige Casterline, Palisades; 4-10, Izabella Forker, Faith Christian
LONG JUMP
Top seed : 18-2, Sarah Wagner, North Schuylkill
PIAA record : 19-11, Breana Gambrell, Athens (2018)
Local entrants : None
TRIPLE JUMP
Top seed : 37-4.25, Devin Hubler, Minersville
PIAA record : 40-3.5, Lanae Newsome, Brookville (2012)
Local entrants : None
SHOT PUT
Top seed : 49-3.5, Emma Callahan, Shenango
PIAA record : 50-10.75, Allyn Laughlin, Center (2006)
Local entrant : 34-1.5, Delaney Hilferty, Palisades
DISCUS
Top seed : 147-11, Ashlyn Giles, Schuylkill Valley
PIAA record : 162-10, Heather Colyer, East Juniata (1997)
Local entrant : 104-0, Marilyn Dergham, Notre Dame-GP
JAVELIN
Top seed : 140-4, Maryann Ackerman, Slippery Rock
PIAA record : 167-2, Fawn Miller, Lakeview (2008)
Local entrants : 117-6, Katya Hoover, Pen Argyl; 115-3, Katelyn Shoemaker, Palisades
POLE VAULT
Top seed : 11-6, Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg
PIAA record : 13-4, Katie Jones, South Williamsport (2017)
Local entrant : 9-3, Ana Recker, Palmerton
CLASS 3A
100
Top seed : 12.00, Laila Campbell, Spring Grove
PIAA record : 11.64, Breehana Jacobs, Laurel (2007)
Local entrants : 12.08, Madison Trout, Southern Lehigh; 12.33, Kaila O’Connor, Jim Thorpe
200
Top seed : 24.11, Laila Campbell, Spring Grove
PIAA record : 23.52, Dasia Pressley, Pennsbury (2015)
Local entrants : 25.45, Kaila O’Connor, Jim Thorpe; 25.90, Kiana Young, Stroudsburg
400
Top seed : 55.83, Sanaa Hebron, Neshaminy
PIAA record : 52.82, Talitha Diggs, Saucon Valley (2019)
Local entrants : 57.78, Alexis Doherty, Nazareth; 59.46, Lindsay Solderitch, Whitehall
800
Top seed : 2:13.60, Katie Dallas, Wilson
PIAA record : 2:02.90, Chanelle Price, Easton (2008)
Local entrants : 2:16.80, Ava Pultorak, Pennridge; 2:20.00 Sophie Emin, Easton
1,600
Top seed : 4:57.51, Jenna Mulhern, West Chester Henderson
PIAA record : 4:37.07, Taryn Parks, Greencastle (2019)
Local entrant : 5:19.25, Lana Hurwitz, Parkland
3,200
Top seed : 10:44.48, Jenna Mulhern, West Chester Henderson
PIAA record : 10:16.02, Emily Carter, Bethel Park (2019)
Local entrants : 11:28.98, Emily Jobes, Liberty; 11:52.66, Kelsey Gaston, Lehighton
100 HURDLES
Top seed : 14.49, Kayli Williams, Pennsbury
PIAA record : 13.19, Chanel Brissett, Cheltenham (2016)
Local entrants : 15.30, Autumn Ford, Easton; 15.55, Emma Schlotter, Pennridge; 15.61, Brittney Bartasavage, Lehighton
300 HURDLES
Top seed : 44.12, Annie Lemelin, Mount St. Joseph
PIAA record : 41.10, Leah Nugent, Abington (2011)
Local entrants : 45.00, Victoria Angelo, Pennridge; 46.31, Lydia Wallace, Jim Thorpe; 46.41, Autumn Ford, Easton
400 RELAY
Top seed : 47.85, South Fayette
PIAA record : 45.78, Cheltenham (2016)
Local entrants : 49.57, Southern Lehigh; 49.64, Pennridge; 50.10, Parkland
1,600 RELAY
Top seed : 3:54.27, Central Bucks West
PIAA record : 3:42.67, Penn Wood (2016)
Local entrants : 3:57.82, Pennridge; 4:03.02, Easton; 4:04.80, Nazareth
3,200 RELAY
Top seed : 9:15.90, Central Bucks West
PIAA record : 8:51.49, Central Bucks South (2014)
Local entrants : 9:34.34, Emmaus; 9:42.69, Parkland
HIGH JUMP
Top seed : 5-5, Margaux Rawson, Mount St. Joseph
PIAA record : 5-11.5, Lydia Bottelier, Palisades (2019)
Local entrant : 5-1, Isabella Horvath, Pocono Mountain East
LONG JUMP
Top seed : 18-6.75, Maria Owens, New Castle
PIAA record : 20-3, Nicole Smith, McDowell (2005)
Local entrants : 17-5.5, Makenna Fortner, Nazareth; 17-0, Grace Nation, Parkland
TRIPLE JUMP
Top seed : 38-11.25, Ava Alexander, West Chester Rustin
PIAA record : 42-10.25, Sheena Gordon, McDowell (2002)
Local entrants : 37-5.75, Grace Nation, Parkland; 35-10.5, Isabella Iannelli, Easton
SHOT PUT
Top seed : 47-7.75, Siniru Iheoma, Council Rock South
PIAA record : 51-0, Payden Montana, Berwick (2018)
Local entrants : 39-10.25, Emily Strunk, Stroudsburg; 37-6, Tiera Hudson, Pocono Mountain West
DISCUS
Top seed : 155-10, Siniru Iheoma, Council Rock South
PIAA record : 165-2, Colleen Rosensteel, Greensburg Central Catholic (1985)
Local entrants : 129-1, Jaiden Martellucci, Easton; 120-7, Abby Meckes, Lehighton
JAVELIN
Top seed : 145-7, Renny Murphy, Berwick
PIAA record : 182-8, Madison Wiltrout, Connellsville (2015)
Local entrants : 132-4, Kelly Leszcynski, Nazareth; 130-7, Brylee Tereska, Liberty; 123-7, Abby Meckes, Lehighton
POLE VAULT
Top seed : 13-6, Chloe Timberg, Central Bucks West
PIAA record : 13-3, Meckenzie Horn, Manheim Township (2018)
Local entrants : 12-0, Cailey Spanitz, Bethlehem Catholic; 11-6, Coral Shivok, Parkland