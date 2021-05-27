PIAA track & field preview: Emmaus’ Aiden Hurlburt and Freedom’s Alex Heidemann are soaring into states

If this were 2020, Aiden Hurlburt would not be celebrating anything approaching 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault.

The Emmaus sophomore would not have a gold medal prominently displayed in his room and would not be preparing for the PIAA Track & Field Championships, which are Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

“Last year, I wouldn’t have done great anyway if we had a season,” the Green Hornet athlete said. “I thought I got quite a bit better over the summer.”

COVID-19 took care of the 2020 track season. Hurlburt took care of his development, mostly by spending more time in the gym. He grew two inches and gained 25 pounds.

Nine months later, he’s an EPC third-place finisher and District 11 Class 3A champion with one of the state’s top 11 heights entering this weekend.

“I’m hoping for another PR,” Hurlburt said. “But whatever happens, happens.”

The Class 2A boys and girls competitions are Friday, followed by 3A on Saturday.

Hurlburt is only a few years into pole vaulting. He took it up in middle school because his older sister, Jessica, also started. He did not like it at first because he struggled to get the fundamental steps down.

Once Hurlburt did, he fell in love with it. He has steadily progressed thanks to several coaches at Vertical Assault in Bath and his work ethic.

He admittedly was anxious ahead of the EPC and district meets, especially considering he was the top seed. But he let his body take over.

“I didn’t want to look at the seeds because I didn’t want to get that anxious,” Hurlburt said.

Those nerves went away when Hurlburt cleared his entering height of 11-9. He secured district gold by clearing 13 feet. He then got over the bar on his first attempt at 13-6 for a new personal best.

Alex Heidemann’s nerves nearly got the best of him last week at districts. The Freedom junior baked in the sun awaiting his two races: the 1,600 and 800.

“After [winning] the mile,” he said, “I was questioning even running the [800]. My stomach was not feeling good. Nerves did not help.

“But I got to the line and everything went away.”

Heidemann won the district 3A 800 like he did the 1,600 — by first overcoming nerves then running down the competition.

“We’d been here since 1 o’clock,” he said. “I didn’t race until 6. There is nothing to do except sit in the heat and take it. Nerves did not help.

“But I got to the [starting] line and everything went away.”

One by one, Heidemann’s challengers went away in both races. But it took time and came with some drama.

In the 1,600, Heidemann was in fourth with about 350 meters left.

“With 250 to go, I said, ‘Screw it. I might as well go for it and see what I got,’” Heidemann recalls. “Everything fell into place perfectly.”

Heidemann finished off his second gold medal by getting past Saucon Valley’s Matt Chaikowsky with 50 meters remaining.

“I love a kick,” he said. “Kick is the best part of the race. I’m sure it gives everyone a heart attack, but it’s the best way for me to race. It works for me.”

Heidemann only will compete in the 1,600 at states with a goal of a sub-4:20. Parkland’s Brady Hoffman is replacing Heidemann. Chaikowsky, who was third in the 800, is only running in the 1,600.

Scratches for states

Damon Simpson , Wilson’s record-setting sprinter, won district gold in the 100, 200 and 400 relay. He won’t run the 200 at states. East Stroudsburg South’s Christian Sapp and Northampton’s Ben Henry, who also meet the qualifying time, will represent District 11 in the 200. … Marian Catholic’s Michael Fellin won the 100 and 200 plus the 400 relay at 2A districts but will not run the 200 on Friday. … North Schuylkill’s Cori McCormick won the 800 and 1,600 but won’t run the 1,600 at states. She also is part of the district gold medal-winning 3,200 relay team. Pen Argyl’s Sarah Pezzino , who was third in the 1,600, takes McCormick’s place. Pezzino also will run in the 3,200 after a district runner-up finish. … Panther Valley’s Autumn Steibler , third at districts, replaces Pine Grove’s district runner-up Abigail Frew in the 300 hurdles at states. Frew also won district gold in the 100 hurdles and 400 relay.

Notes

Pen Argyl’s Zach Morro is competing in three field events in 2A: shot put, javelin, discus. He’s a top-10 seed in the discus and javelin. … Nazareth’s Cody Breidenbach is the only local District 11 top seed thanks to his PR of 60 feet, 3 inches. It is 0.25 inches ahead of Hempfield’s Daniel Norris. Pennridge’s Joey Gant is the top seed in the 3A boys 200. … North Schuylkill’s Sarah Wagner is the top seed in the 2A girls long jump and Minersville’s Devin Hubler is first in the triple jump. … Marian Catholic’s Fellin (2A 100), Southern Lehigh’s Madison Trout (3A girls 100), Wilson’s Simpson (3A 100) and Nazareth’s Collin Burkhart (3A javelin) are No. 2 seeds. Blue Mountain’s Olivia Haas (3A girls 1,600) and North Schuylkill’s McCormick (2A girls 3,200) also are second seeds.

PIAA Track & Field Championships

at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium

BOYS

CLASS 2A

100

Top seed : 10.88, Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia

PIAA record : 10.47, Jahvel Hemphill, Bloomsburg (2017)

Local entrants : 11.00, Michael Fellin, Marian Catholic; 11.30, Gio Hines, Salisbury

200

Top seed : 21.95, Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia

PIAA record : 21.30, Austin Kratz, Dock Mennonite (2018)

Local entrants : None

400

Top seed : 49.17, Stanley Saint-Fleur, Dock Mennonite

PIAA record : 46.36, Mike Spangler, South Western (1984)

Local entrant : 51.22, Ean Chelak, Marian Catholic

800

Top seed : 1:54.94, Colby Belczyk, Riverside

PIAA record : 1:50.10, Domenic Perretta, Beaver Falls (2016)

Local entrant : 2:00.20, Josh Deremer, Pen Argyl

1,600

Top seed : 4:18.01, Gabe McConville, Waynesburg

PIAA record : 4:03.22, Paul Vandegrift, Archbishop Kennedy (1987)

Local entrants : 4:36.71, Thomas Smigo, Palisades;

3,200

Top seed : 9:35.93, Chris Hine, Holy Redeemer

PIAA record : 9:04.09, Chris Dugan, Southmoreland (1997)

Local entrant : 10:27.74, Owen Hibell, Palmerton

110 HURDLES

Top seed : 14:10, Jake Rose, Southern Columbia

PIAA record : 14.00, Keenan Michael, Montoursville (2008)

Local entrant : 15.56, Jonathan Perloni, Palmerton

300 HURDLES

Top seed : 39.64, Charles Levander, Richland

PIAA record : 37.47, Tom Wise, Grove City (1992)

Local entrants : None

400 RELAY

Top seed : 42.51, Southern Columbia

PIAA record : 41.75, Dock Mennonite (2018)

Local entrant : 44.09, Marian Catholic

1,600 RELAY

Top seed : 3:27.84, Riverside

PIAA record : 3:19.07, Milton Hershey (1988)

Local entrant : 3:32.51, Palisades

3,200 RELAY

Top seed : 8:01.45, Central Cambria

PIAA record : 7:44.44, Lewisburg (2004)

Local entrant : 8:32.07, Pen Argyl

HIGH JUMP

Top seed : 6-6, Dante Elliot, Littlestown

PIAA record : 7-1, Matt Benson, Sheffield (1992)

Local entrant : 6-3, Hunter Bleam, Salisbury

LONG JUMP

Top seed : 22-4.75, Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny

PIAA record : 24-3.5, Russell Dickinson, Octorara (1976)

Local entrants : None

TRIPLE JUMP

Top seed : 45-3.5, Dante Elliot, Littlestown

PIAA record : 50-1.75, Jarred Gambrell, Athens (2011)

Local entrant : 42-0, Jake Benner, Palisades

SHOT PUT

Top seed : 66-6.75, Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington

PIAA record : 64-10.75, Joe Kovacs, Bethlehem Catholic (2007)

Local entrant : 46-10.75, Zach Morro, Pen Argyl

DISCUS

Top seed : 163-10, Will Patton, Shenango

PIAA record : 206-3, Brian Milne, Fort LeBoeuf (1991)

Local entrant : 157-8, Zach Morro, Pen Argyl

JAVELIN

Top seed : 192-7, Thomas Dickinson, Scranton Prep

PIAA record : 221-6, Rob Robbins, Northeast Bradford (2011)

Local entrant : 171-9, Zach Morro, Pen Argyl

POLE VAULT

Top seed : 15-0 Brody Myers, Camp Hill

PIAA record : 16-3, Joe Jardine, Schuylkill Valley (2018)

Local entrant : 12-0, Taylor LaBarre, Pen Argyl

CLASS 3A

100

Top seed : 10.71, Jaden Brown, Norristown

PIAA record : 10.43, Journey Brown, Meadville (2017)

Local entrants : 10.72, Damon Simpson, Wilson; 10.76, Joey Gant, Pennridge; 11:07, Marcus Williams, Easton; 11:08, Tyler Vicari, Parkland

200

Top seed : 21.58, Joey Gant, Pennridge

PIAA record : 20.86, Clinton Davis, Steel Valley (1982)

Local entrants : 22.15, Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South; 22.30, Ben Henry, Northampton

400

Top seed : 47.77, James Jaisingh, Cumberland Valley

PIAA record : 46.27, Clinton Davis, Steel Valley (1983)

Local entrants : 48.16, Mustapha Salau, Parkland; 49.68, Ben Henry, Northampton

800

Top seed : 1:53.57, Eric Albright, Garnet Valley

PIAA record : 1:48.72, John Lewis, Cheltenham (2015)

Local entrants : 1:57.63, Chase Hensinger, Southern Lehigh; 2:00.45, Brady Hoffman, Parkland

1,600

Top seed : 4:12.73, Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood

PIAA record : 4:07.32, Drew Magaha, Upper Moreland (2011)

Local entrants : 4:23.62, Alex Heidemann, Freedom; 4:24.93, Matt Chaikowsky, Saucon Valley

3,200

Top seed : 9:10.03, Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood

PIAA record : 8:55.60, Zach Brehm, Carlisle (2015)

Local entrants : 9:43.75, Alex Kane, Southern Lehigh; 9:44.91, Cole Frank, Liberty

110 HURDLES

Top seed : 14:01, Allen Taylor, Williamsport

PIAA record : 13.69, Ayden Owens, North Allegheny (2018)

Local entrant 14.73 Syncere Johnson, Easton

300 HURDLES

Top seed : 38.22, Brandon Zimmerman, Danville

PIAA record : 36.43, Eric Futch, Penn Wood (2011)

Local entrants : 40.66, Shaun Apsley, Northampton; 40.75, Jake Hilarczyk, Nazareth

400 RELAY

Top seed : 41.78, Red Lion

PIAA record : 40.99, Coatesville (2019)

Local entrants : 42.40, Wilson; 43.52, Parkland

1,600 RELAY

Top seed : 3:20.94, Cumberland Valley

PIAA record : 3:12.76, Glen Mills (1996)

Local entrants : 3:25.56, Parkland; 3:25.94, Easton

3,200 RELAY

Top seed : 7:50.99, State College

PIAA record : 7:33.48, Central Bucks South (2009)

Local entrants : 7:56.42, Pennridge; 8:05.21, Southern Lehigh; 8:10.43, Liberty

HIGH JUMP

Top seed : 6-7, Conrad Moore, State College

PIAA record : 7-0.75, Tyrone Smith, Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1985)

Local entrants : 6-5, Elijah Rogers, Liberty; 6-3, Jordan Wicker, Nazareth

LONG JUMP

Top seed : 23-8.5, Jaden Price-Whitehead, Upper Dublin

PIAA record : 25-5.25, Dion Bentley, Penn Hills (1988)

Local entrant : 22-11, Jordan Wicker, Nazareth

TRIPLE JUMP

Top seed : 47-10.25, Kyle Murr, Penn Manor

PIAA record : 50-5, Carlton Lavong, Methacton (2010)

Local entrants : 46-3.75, Jordan Wicker, Nazareth; 44-10, Jasir Parker, East Stroudsburg South

SHOT PUT

Top seed : 60-3, Cody Breidenbach, Nazareth Area

PIAA record : 74-3.5, Jordan Geist, Knoch (2016)

Local entrants : 55-0, A.J. Bailor, Jim Thorpe; 51-7.75, Matt Pavone, Quakertown

DISCUS

Top seed : 189-9, Daniel Norris, Hempfield

PIAA record : 207-6, Jordan Geist, Knoch (2017)

Local entrant : 167-11, Collin Burkhart, Nazareth

JAVELIN

Top seed : 222-2, Matt Prebola, Tunkhannock

PIAA record : 246-9, Billy Stanley, South Park (2012)

Local entrants : 209-3, Collin Burkhart, Nazareth; 193-8, Tristan Schmidt, Emmaus; 165-9, Tommy Flud, Upper Perkiomen

POLE VAULT

Top seed : 15-6, Justin Rogers, Hershey

PIAA record : 16-6, Chris Williams, Strath Haven (2012)

Local entrants : 14-0, Hunter Flack, Upper Perkiomen; 13-6, Aiden Hurlburt, Emmaus; 12-9, Aiden Clements, Jim Thorpe

GIRLS

CLASS 2A

100

Top seed : 12.43, Maddie Raymond, South Park

PIAA record : 11.58, Thelma Davies, Girard College (2016)

Local entrants : 12.95, Sydney Odle, Palisades; 13.06, Sarah Sidoro, Notre Dame-GP

200

Top seed : 25.17, Margaret Conteh, Girard College

PIAA record : 23.74, Thelma Davies, Girard College (2019)

Local entrant : 27.30, Delaney Porter, Pen Argyl

400

Top seed : 53.88, Margaret Conteh, Girard College

PIAA record : 54.50, Mykala Perry, Neumann Goretti (2019)

Local entrants : 1:00.14, Delaney Porter, Pen Argyl; 1:01.10, Lauren Bower, Notre Dame-GP

800

Top seed : 2:13.73, Melissa Riggins, Shady Side (defending champion)

PIAA record : 2:08.86, Melissa Riggins, Shady Side (2019)

Local entrants : None

1,600

Top seed : 4:51.93, Melissa Riggins, Shady Side

PIAA record : 4:39.42, Angel Piccirillo, Homer Center (2012)

Local entrant : 5:29.96, Sarah Pezzino, Pen Argyl

3,200

Top seed : 10:57.19, Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville

PIAA record : 10:25.91, Gionna Quarzo, Central Brownsville (2019)

Local entrant : 11:40.63, Sarah Pezzino, Pen Argyl

100 HURDLES

Top seed : 15.13, Taleea Buxton, Bishop McDevitt

PIAA record : 14.03, Markeeta Thomas, Paul Robeson (2015)

Local entrant : 16.84, Skye Porter, Palisades

300 HURDLES

Top seed : 45.01, Nora Johns, Quaker Valley

PIAA record : 41.60, Sydni Townsend, Neumann Goretti (2018)

Local entrants : 49.33, Kayla Walker, Palisades; 50.61, Autumn Steibler, Panther Valley

400 RELAY

Top seed : 49.86, Milton

PIAA record : 47.04, Swenson Arts & Technology (2012)

Local entrant : 51.22, Palisades

1,600 RELAY

Top seed : 4:03.38, Wilmington

PIAA record : 3:49.46, Neumann Goretti (2015)

Local entrants : 4:11.67, Notre Dame-GP; 4:12.73, Palisades

3,200 RELAY

Top seed : 9:33.62, Lewisburg

PIAA record : 9:07.82, Gwynedd-Mercy (2003)

Local entrant : 10:01.32, Palisades

HIGH JUMP

Top seed : 5-6, Porschia Bennett, Towanda

PIAA record : 5-10, Thea Ackerman, Saucon Valley (1979)

Local entrants : 5-2, Trinity Williams, Palisades; 5-2, Paige Casterline, Palisades; 4-10, Izabella Forker, Faith Christian

LONG JUMP

Top seed : 18-2, Sarah Wagner, North Schuylkill

PIAA record : 19-11, Breana Gambrell, Athens (2018)

Local entrants : None

TRIPLE JUMP

Top seed : 37-4.25, Devin Hubler, Minersville

PIAA record : 40-3.5, Lanae Newsome, Brookville (2012)

Local entrants : None

SHOT PUT

Top seed : 49-3.5, Emma Callahan, Shenango

PIAA record : 50-10.75, Allyn Laughlin, Center (2006)

Local entrant : 34-1.5, Delaney Hilferty, Palisades

DISCUS

Top seed : 147-11, Ashlyn Giles, Schuylkill Valley

PIAA record : 162-10, Heather Colyer, East Juniata (1997)

Local entrant : 104-0, Marilyn Dergham, Notre Dame-GP

JAVELIN

Top seed : 140-4, Maryann Ackerman, Slippery Rock

PIAA record : 167-2, Fawn Miller, Lakeview (2008)

Local entrants : 117-6, Katya Hoover, Pen Argyl; 115-3, Katelyn Shoemaker, Palisades

POLE VAULT

Top seed : 11-6, Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg

PIAA record : 13-4, Katie Jones, South Williamsport (2017)

Local entrant : 9-3, Ana Recker, Palmerton

CLASS 3A

100

Top seed : 12.00, Laila Campbell, Spring Grove

PIAA record : 11.64, Breehana Jacobs, Laurel (2007)

Local entrants : 12.08, Madison Trout, Southern Lehigh; 12.33, Kaila O’Connor, Jim Thorpe

200

Top seed : 24.11, Laila Campbell, Spring Grove

PIAA record : 23.52, Dasia Pressley, Pennsbury (2015)

Local entrants : 25.45, Kaila O’Connor, Jim Thorpe; 25.90, Kiana Young, Stroudsburg

400

Top seed : 55.83, Sanaa Hebron, Neshaminy

PIAA record : 52.82, Talitha Diggs, Saucon Valley (2019)

Local entrants : 57.78, Alexis Doherty, Nazareth; 59.46, Lindsay Solderitch, Whitehall

800

Top seed : 2:13.60, Katie Dallas, Wilson

PIAA record : 2:02.90, Chanelle Price, Easton (2008)

Local entrants : 2:16.80, Ava Pultorak, Pennridge; 2:20.00 Sophie Emin, Easton

1,600

Top seed : 4:57.51, Jenna Mulhern, West Chester Henderson

PIAA record : 4:37.07, Taryn Parks, Greencastle (2019)

Local entrant : 5:19.25, Lana Hurwitz, Parkland

3,200

Top seed : 10:44.48, Jenna Mulhern, West Chester Henderson

PIAA record : 10:16.02, Emily Carter, Bethel Park (2019)

Local entrants : 11:28.98, Emily Jobes, Liberty; 11:52.66, Kelsey Gaston, Lehighton

100 HURDLES

Top seed : 14.49, Kayli Williams, Pennsbury

PIAA record : 13.19, Chanel Brissett, Cheltenham (2016)

Local entrants : 15.30, Autumn Ford, Easton; 15.55, Emma Schlotter, Pennridge; 15.61, Brittney Bartasavage, Lehighton

300 HURDLES

Top seed : 44.12, Annie Lemelin, Mount St. Joseph

PIAA record : 41.10, Leah Nugent, Abington (2011)

Local entrants : 45.00, Victoria Angelo, Pennridge; 46.31, Lydia Wallace, Jim Thorpe; 46.41, Autumn Ford, Easton

400 RELAY

Top seed : 47.85, South Fayette

PIAA record : 45.78, Cheltenham (2016)

Local entrants : 49.57, Southern Lehigh; 49.64, Pennridge; 50.10, Parkland

1,600 RELAY

Top seed : 3:54.27, Central Bucks West

PIAA record : 3:42.67, Penn Wood (2016)

Local entrants : 3:57.82, Pennridge; 4:03.02, Easton; 4:04.80, Nazareth

3,200 RELAY

Top seed : 9:15.90, Central Bucks West

PIAA record : 8:51.49, Central Bucks South (2014)

Local entrants : 9:34.34, Emmaus; 9:42.69, Parkland

HIGH JUMP

Top seed : 5-5, Margaux Rawson, Mount St. Joseph

PIAA record : 5-11.5, Lydia Bottelier, Palisades (2019)

Local entrant : 5-1, Isabella Horvath, Pocono Mountain East

LONG JUMP

Top seed : 18-6.75, Maria Owens, New Castle

PIAA record : 20-3, Nicole Smith, McDowell (2005)

Local entrants : 17-5.5, Makenna Fortner, Nazareth; 17-0, Grace Nation, Parkland

TRIPLE JUMP

Top seed : 38-11.25, Ava Alexander, West Chester Rustin

PIAA record : 42-10.25, Sheena Gordon, McDowell (2002)

Local entrants : 37-5.75, Grace Nation, Parkland; 35-10.5, Isabella Iannelli, Easton

SHOT PUT

Top seed : 47-7.75, Siniru Iheoma, Council Rock South

PIAA record : 51-0, Payden Montana, Berwick (2018)

Local entrants : 39-10.25, Emily Strunk, Stroudsburg; 37-6, Tiera Hudson, Pocono Mountain West

DISCUS

Top seed : 155-10, Siniru Iheoma, Council Rock South

PIAA record : 165-2, Colleen Rosensteel, Greensburg Central Catholic (1985)

Local entrants : 129-1, Jaiden Martellucci, Easton; 120-7, Abby Meckes, Lehighton

JAVELIN

Top seed : 145-7, Renny Murphy, Berwick

PIAA record : 182-8, Madison Wiltrout, Connellsville (2015)

Local entrants : 132-4, Kelly Leszcynski, Nazareth; 130-7, Brylee Tereska, Liberty; 123-7, Abby Meckes, Lehighton

POLE VAULT

Top seed : 13-6, Chloe Timberg, Central Bucks West

PIAA record : 13-3, Meckenzie Horn, Manheim Township (2018)

Local entrants : 12-0, Cailey Spanitz, Bethlehem Catholic; 11-6, Coral Shivok, Parkland