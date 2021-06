VERZUZ gave us another event over Memorial Day weekend. The creators of the platform. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland went back and forth in a rematch of the original VERZUZ showdown. Missy Elliott set the mood by wishing both producers good luck. Then both took the stage at Miami’s LIV nightclub and threw out back-to-back beats. Songs from Aaliyah, DMX, Missy Elliott, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, J. Cole, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more were featured. Swizz surprised us with a clip of a Bath Salts remix from DMX’s Exodus album. The track featured a verse from J. Cole.