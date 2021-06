Consumers Energy will start charging their increased peak hours rates for the summer today. The Summer Peak Rate Plan from Consumers is nothing new, but if you don't pay attention it can add quite a bit to your energy bill. Consumers tries to sell this as a good plan that helps you have more control over your bill. I think most of us look at it as a way for Consumers to charge more during the times that we would be most likely to use big appliances at home.