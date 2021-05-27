AUD/NZD sell bias after RBNZ 2022 rate hike forecast [Video]
The latest RBNZ rate decision saw an important change. The first interest rate hike was brought forward to 2022. This also saw the rhetoric from the RBNZ that they could use negative interest rates disappear from their communication. This shift was unexpected, but not a total surprise as the recent data out of New Zealand had shown some good strength. Retail sales at the state of this week surprised to the upside coming in at 2.5% versus -1.6% previous. This decision saw immediate NZD strength.www.fxstreet.com