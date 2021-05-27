AUD/NZD sell bias after RBNZ 2022 rate hike forecast [Video]

The Australian dollar rose as investors waited for the latest interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) that will come out tomorrow. The bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged and possibly provide guidance on its quantitative easing. In a recent interview, the RBA governor said that the bank will likely make its final call on its pandemic response measures in the July meeting. The meeting comes at a time when the country is seeing new clusters of coronavirus. To prevent it from spreading, authorities have added some restrictions in Victoria. Earlier today, data by China Logistics showed that the manufacturing PMI declined from 51.1 to April to 51.0 in May.