Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

AUD/NZD sell bias after RBNZ 2022 rate hike forecast [Video]

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest RBNZ rate decision saw an important change. The first interest rate hike was brought forward to 2022. This also saw the rhetoric from the RBNZ that they could use negative interest rates disappear from their communication. This shift was unexpected, but not a total surprise as the recent data out of New Zealand had shown some good strength. Retail sales at the state of this week surprised to the upside coming in at 2.5% versus -1.6% previous. This decision saw immediate NZD strength.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nzd#Aud#Unemployment Rates#Economic Data#Aud Nzd#Rbnz#Rba#Audnzd#Immediate Nzd Strength#Bias#Negative Interest Rates#Divergence#Central Bank Policy#Key Trade Risks#Retail Sales#Rhetoric#This Week#Covid 19 Cases#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Related
CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD/USD Susceptible to Defined Range Amid Failure to Test May Low

AUD/USD snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week as it fails to retain the bullish reaction to Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, and the exchange rate may consolidate over the coming days as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) warns of “further short, sharp lockdowns like we’ve seen in a number of states over the last while.”
BusinessUS News and World Report

Australia Central Bank Holds Rates as Economy Charges Ahead

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank left its cash rate at record lows on Tuesday and reiterated its lower-for-longer policy stance even as data showed the country's economic output was above its pre-pandemic level and house prices were shooting through the roof. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy...
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBA keeps rates on hold at 0.10% in June, AUD/USD eases

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to maintain the official cash rate (OCR) at a record low of 0.10% at their June monetary policy meeting,. The RBA kept its target of 10 basis points for yield on a 3-year Australian government bond unchanged. The central bank also...
Marketsinvezz.com

AUD/USD holds steady after the hawkish RBA interest rate decision

The AUD/USD rose on Tuesday after the latest RBA interest rate decision. The bank left interest rates and yield curve control unchanged. Other numbers like manufacturing PMI and house price index were strong. The AUD/USD pair soared in early trading after the relatively hawkish interest rate decision by the Reserve...
EconomyFXStreet.com

When is the RBA Interest Rate Decision and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Alike every first Tuesday of the month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is up for conveying the latest monetary policy meeting and Interest Rate Decision around 04:30 AM GMT. While the Aussie central bank isn’t expected to alter its monetary policy, making a non-event, comments from the Rate Statement...
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBNZ’s Hawkesby: Rates, not QE, main tool for the central bank

Interest rate cuts will now be the "go-to instrument" for the central bank should the economy require more monetary stimulus, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said in an MNI interview on Tuesday. Additional quotes. “There had been no major change to the RBNZ's outlook,...
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Pulls Back After RBA Policy Decision

The Australian dollar came off from its early highs against its major counterparts during Asian deals on Tuesday, after Australia’s central bank held rates steady and committed to keep borrowing costs low until inflation returns to the target range. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Nearing the upper end of the range

The RBA maintained rates and the yield control policy unchanged in its June meeting. Australian manufacturing indexes improved in May beyond expected. AUD/USD advanced on Tuesday, struggling to confirm further gains. The AUD/USD pair advanced modestly on Tuesday, topping 0.7768 and settling around the 0.7760 level. The Reserve Bank of...
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD set to extend gains beyond 1.0700 ahead of Aussie GDP data

AUD/NZD accumulates gains in the Asian session. Upbeat economic data underpins the demand for the aussie. Kiwi gains diminish post-RBNZ hawkish view. AUD/NZD extendes the previous two session gains on Wednesday. The cross-currency pair staged a rebound from the multi-month low at 1.0597 on Thursday and posted single day gains post RBA interest rate decision on Tuesday.
EconomyForexTV.com

Aussie Higher Ahead Of RBA Decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate announcement is due at 12:30 am ET Tuesday. The RBA is expected to keep benchmark lending rate and the 3-year Australian Government bond yield target at 10 basis points. Before the announcement, the aussie climbed against its major rivals. The aussie was worth...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Aussie forms head and shoulders ahead of RBA rate decision

The Australian dollar rose as investors waited for the latest interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) that will come out tomorrow. The bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged and possibly provide guidance on its quantitative easing. In a recent interview, the RBA governor said that the bank will likely make its final call on its pandemic response measures in the July meeting. The meeting comes at a time when the country is seeing new clusters of coronavirus. To prevent it from spreading, authorities have added some restrictions in Victoria. Earlier today, data by China Logistics showed that the manufacturing PMI declined from 51.1 to April to 51.0 in May.
Businessactionforex.com

RBA Could Take A Little More Time As Global Taper Talks Intensify

The first day of June will see the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) publishing its policy statement at 04:30 GMT. Expectations are for the central bank to upgrade its economic outlook but keep its policy unchanged. However, following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) hawkish tone last week, questions are rising whether the RBA could follow suit, sending a wave of bullish optimism to the charmless Australian dollar. Such a task, however, could be difficult for the Bank, while GDP growth figures for Q1 and monthly retail sales for April due on Wednesday and Thursday at 01:30 GMT respectively, may not have enough power to shift market sentiment either.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD edges higher following Friday's drop, trades above 0.7250

NZD/USD posts modest gains during the European session. US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet above 90.00 on Monday. Trading action is expected to remain subdued due to Memorial Day holiday in US. The NZD/USD pair lost nearly 50 pips on Friday but managed to close the previous week in the...
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

ACB stock, EUR and crude oil forecast [Video]

Central banks in South Korea and New Zealand this week signaled that they are preparing to reign in fiscal support, with both citing a faster-than-expected economic recovery. They join the Bank of Canada, which previously announced that it will begin reducing bond purchases. Canada and New Zealand officials also have...
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBNZ unveils plans of hiking rates – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, comments on the latest RBNZ meeting. “The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), at its May Meeting, decided to maintain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings – the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%, and the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) and Funding for Lending (FLP) programmes unchanged.”
BusinessForexTV.com

NZ Dollar Rises Sharply After RBNZ's Rate Hike Hint

The NZ dollar gained ground against its key counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its official cash rate unchanged and signaled about the possibility of a rate hike by September next year. The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBNZ decided to...