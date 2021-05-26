Cancel
Technical analysis : Will the NZD/CAD quotes rise?

On Balance Volume: Neutral. On the daily timeframe, NZDCAD: D1 went up from the downtrend. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further increase. We do not rule out a bullish movement if NZDCAD: D1 rises above its latest maximum: 0.874. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal and the last lower fractal: 0.86. After opening a pending order, we can move the stop-loss to the next fractal low following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. After the transaction, the most cautious traders can switch to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of the trend. If the price overcomes the stop-loss (0.86) without activating the order (0.874), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.

